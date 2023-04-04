AVN 64.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
India avalanche kills six, injures 30 and traps many more

Reuters Published 04 Apr, 2023 04:53pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

GUWAHATI: An avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim on Tuesday killed at least six people, injured 30 and trapped many more, local officials said.

All six dead were tourists and at least 70 people were feared trapped in the snow, rescue officials said.

The incident took place on the outskirts of the capital of the Himalayan state, on the road to Changu lake, police official Tenzing Loden told Reuters.

Rescue operations were on at the site, Reuters partner ANI reported on Twitter.

Death toll in Indian Himalayas avalanche rises to 19

An ANI video showed rescue workers and local residents crowding at the site of the accident.

Thousands of tourists flock to Sikkim every year, also known as the “Land of Mystic Splendour”, located below Mount Khangchendzonga, the third highest mountain in the world.

