AVN 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
BAFL 28.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
BOP 3.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.76%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.85%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.25%)
DGKC 42.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.75%)
EPCL 46.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.25%)
FCCL 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.12%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
HUBC 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.93%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 24.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.46%)
LOTCHEM 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
MLCF 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.68%)
OGDC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.2%)
PAEL 10.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.39%)
PIBTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
PPL 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-2.33%)
PRL 12.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.44%)
SNGP 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 106.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.18%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,028 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.41%)
BR30 14,254 Decreased By -118.6 (-0.82%)
KSE100 39,687 Decreased By -202.6 (-0.51%)
KSE30 14,751 Decreased By -70.2 (-0.47%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

  • Textile exports fall 21% year-on-year to $1.29 billion in March
BR Web Desk Published April 4, 2023 Updated April 4, 2023 01:34pm
Follow us

Pakistan’s textile sector exports witnessed a significant decline of 21%, clocking in at $1.29 billion in March 2023 compared to $1.63 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year, showed provisional data released by the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) on Tuesday.

The data showed that the country’s textile exports in the first nine months of FY23 decreased by 12% to $12.5 billion, declining from $14.23 billion a year earlier.

The decline in the key textile exports is concerning for the South Asian economy, which is dealing with low foreign exchange reserves.

Forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) are treading at $4.2 billion, barely enough for a month of essential imports.

Pakistan’s textile exports significantly decline in January: APTMA

Last week, APTMA warned that the country’s textile exports could fall by $3 billion this year as compared to last year, while urging authorities to take immediate and urgent intervention.

“The decline in textile exports has been progressively accelerating,” APTMA Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz had said in a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

“The progressive decline in exports is a consequence of the moratorium on import of raw materials and essential spare parts, lack of adequate supply of energy at competitive prices and failure of the sales tax refund system, all have contributed significantly to the closure of over 50% of industry.

“Given the trajectory of decline, Pakistan is likely to fall short by $3 billion in textile exports from the exports achieved last year of $19.4 billion without taking into account any increase from newly installed capacity,” warned Ejaz.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s exports during July-March (2022-23) were recorded at $21.046 billion against the exports of $23.350 billion in July-March of 2021-22, showing a decline of nearly 10%, according to the trade data released by PBS on Monday.

SBP APTMA textile export Pakistan textiles Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 04, 2023 01:43pm
Imports are not reducing so fast though, signaling something amiss. Unfortunately despite the ban there is dubious trade with India routed through Dubai. Karachi is packed with Dabur, Himalaya and Yardley products that are apparently "made in UAE", which isn't true. Besides, unscrupulous importers are bringing in indian excrement as "bharat halva", which are being served to our people. The next factor is imbalanced trade with iron brother China, and outflow of our foreign money to Kabul.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pakistan’s textile exports plunge in March: APTMA

SBP set to announce key policy rate shortly

Intra-day update: rupee plunges to record low against US dollar

Anti-terrorism court extends Imran Khan’s bail in 3 cases

Pakistan’s economic growth to decelerate to 0.6% in FY23: ADB

Agriauto extends partial plant shutdown in April as auto woes worsen

Fahd Husain steps down as SAPM

Huge fire engulfs market in Bangladeshi capital

Fire ruins warehouse complex at Dasu hydropower project

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

Read more stories