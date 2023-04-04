AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

Tahir Amin Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s trade deficit narrowed by 35.51 percent to $22.9 billion during the first nine months (July-March) of the current fiscal year 2022-23 as compared to $35.509 billion during the same period of last year, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

The country’s exports during July-March (2022-23) were recorded at $21.046 billion against the exports of $23.350 billion in July-March of 2021-22, showing a decline of 9.87 per cent, according to the trade data released by PBS on Monday.

The imports decreased by 25.34 per cent during the period under review by going down from $58.859 billion last year to $43.946 billion during the current year. On a year-on-year basis, exports witnessed a decline of 14.76 per cent and were recorded at $2.367 billion in March 2023 against the exports of $2.777 billion in March 2022.

Jul-Jan trade deficit shrinks 31.97pc to $19.632bn YoY

The imports also decreased to $3.828 billion in March 2023 from $6.407 billion in March 2022, showing negative growth of 40.25 per cent. The trade deficit narrowed by 59.75 per cent on a YoY basis to $1.461 billion in March 2023 compared to $3.630 billion in March 2022.

On a month-on-month basis, the exports during March 2023 increased by 8.03 per cent when compared to the exports of $2.191 billion in February 2022. The imports into the country decreased by 5.11 per cent in March 2023 when compared to the imports of $4.034 billion in February 2022, according to the data.

The trade deficit narrowed by 20.73 per cent on a month-on-month basis and stood at $1.461 billion in March 2023 compared to $1.843 billion in February 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

trade deficit imports PBS Exports

Comments

1000 characters

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

SC to announce election delay verdict today

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Dar to attend spring meetings of IMF, WB

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Trade-related data gathered through PSW declared confidential

Imposition of two QTAs: Nepra approves recovery of Rs20bn from KE consumers

Kirthar exploration licence: ECC approves grant of second two-year renewal

WB urges GHQ to allow power cable route through POF

Read more stories