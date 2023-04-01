AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Business & Finance

Textile exports may fall by $3bn this year, warns APTMA

  • Says additional capacity remains nonoperational due to forex issues and the unavailability of energy
BR Web Desk Published April 1, 2023 Updated April 1, 2023 11:47am
Pakistan's textile exports could fall by $3 billion this year as compared to last year, the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (ATPMA) has said, urging authorities to take immediate and urgent intervention.

The concerns were expressed by APTMA Patron in Chief Gohar Ejaz in a letter to Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif dated March 31.

Ejaz said that the textile exports for February 2023 clocked in at $1.2 billion while the sector could easily generate $1.7 billion per month in line with exports achieved last year.

Incremental power consumption: ZRI ‘categories’ may be allowed to benefit from plan: APTMA urges PD

He said that additional capacity has also been installed or is under installation through an investment of $5 billion. However, it remains nonoperational due to forex issues and the unavailability of energy.

“The decline in textile exports has been progressively accelerating,” he said.

“The progressive decline in exports is a consequence of the moratorium on import of raw materials and essential spare parts, lack of adequate supply of energy at competitive prices and failure of the sales tax refund system, all have contributed significantly to the closure of over 50% of industry.

“Given the trajectory of decline, Pakistan is likely to fall short by $3 billion in textile exports from the exports achieved last year of $19.4 billion without taking into account any increase from newly installed capacity,” warned Ejaz.

APTMA also called for the implementation of a uniform gas price of $7 per MMBtu for the export industry across the country.

It urged the authorities to restore SRO 1125, Zero rating for the textile value chain while collecting sales tax on domestic sales at the point of sale, and immediately refund all sales tax, tuff and other dues.

Ejaz further said that the Export Oriented Sectors should be allowed to open Letters of Credit without hindrance for raw material machinery, spare parts and other items to restore the industry's supply line.

Pakistani conglomerate Crescent Steel and Allied Products suspends cotton plant operation

The letter comes as Pakistan’s economy is in dire straits, stricken by a balance-of-payments crisis as it attempts to service high levels of external debt amid political chaos and deteriorating security.

Inflation has skyrocketed, while the rupee has plummeted and the country continues to face a shortage of US dollar, which leaves little space for imports, causing a severe decline in industry.

Meanwhile, the APTMA chief in his letter urged the authorities to clear all imports of the Export Oriented sector.

KhanRA Apr 01, 2023 11:43am
Bringing back Dar has done miracles for the economy. I never thought it would be possible to watch the Pakistan experiment crash before our very eyes. This incompetent government cannot provide basic services, so forget about prosperity. Expect Dar and Sharif clan to emphasize religion more and more in order to deflect criticism. They can’t offer anything more than “inshallah.”
KhanRA Apr 01, 2023 11:48am
I still cannot believe I was excited when Shehbaz Sharif was nominated PM. I had such high hopes. But instead he’s been completely ineffective, and has crushed Pakistan by his rishtedar politics which has brought us the curse known as Ishaq Dar.
