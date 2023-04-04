BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Israel trade rumours rejected: PM alludes to a ‘Jewish’ politician in the same breath

Power Division asked to revisit draft pact with KE on TDS

MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Jul-Mar trade deficit shrinks 35.51pc to $22.9bn YoY

MoF lists factors causing fiscal deficit crisis

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Cabinet asks President Alvi to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Punjab elections delay: three-member SC bench to announce verdict on Tuesday

