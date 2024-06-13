AIRLINK 78.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.08%)
BOP 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.23%)
CNERGY 4.18 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.72%)
DFML 38.43 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (5.35%)
DGKC 93.60 Increased By ▲ 5.35 (6.06%)
FCCL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (6.55%)
FFBL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.62 (8.69%)
FFL 9.33 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
HASCOL 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.45%)
HBL 108.55 Increased By ▲ 3.55 (3.38%)
HUBC 142.80 Increased By ▲ 5.30 (3.85%)
HUMNL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.41%)
KEL 4.70 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.29%)
KOSM 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.75%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.09%)
OGDC 129.25 Increased By ▲ 10.06 (8.44%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (5.09%)
PIBTL 6.27 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.29%)
PPL 121.15 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (6.23%)
PRL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (4.23%)
PTC 13.05 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.97%)
SEARL 61.60 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.32%)
SNGP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (3.28%)
SSGC 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.27%)
TRG 64.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.38%)
UNITY 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.37%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 7,928 Increased By 350 (4.62%)
BR30 25,378 Increased By 1159.5 (4.79%)
KSE100 75,695 Increased By 2897.3 (3.98%)
KSE30 24,278 Increased By 1064.3 (4.58%)
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 278-279 level against the US dollar
Recorder Report Published June 13, 2024 Updated June 13, 2024 12:46pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.03% during trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 12:25pm, the local unit was hovering at 278.53, a gain of Re0.08 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 278.61 after a loss of Re0.11.

In recent weeks, the domestic currency has largely been around 277-279 against the dollar as Pakistan moves forward with its plan to win a longer and larger International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout programme.

Internationally, Asian currencies were firm on Thursday against a US dollar knocked by softer-than-expected US inflation, save for the yen which remained squeezed ahead of a Bank of Japan meeting and as US policymakers signalled rates would be kept high for a while yet.

Gains had been larger in the immediate aftermath of the US inflation report, which showed consumer prices flat month-to-month in May against market expectations of a 0.1% rise.

They were pared when the Federal Reserve left the funds rate on hold at 5.25-5.5% and policymakers’ median projection for the number of cuts this year fell to just one, from three in March.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, fell in early trade on Thursday as investors digested news that the US Federal Reserve has opted against cutting interest rates in the near future, while ample US crude and fuel stocks further weighed on the market.

Brent crude futures lost 14 cents, or 0.17%, to $82.46 a barrel at 0039 GMT, and US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 16 cents, or 0.2%, to hit $78.34.

Both benchmarks had gained about 0.8% in the previous session.

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday and pushed out the start of rate cuts to perhaps as late as December.

Higher borrowing costs tend to dampen economic growth, and could, by extension, limit oil demand.

This is an intra-day update

