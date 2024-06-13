AIRLINK 78.61 Increased By ▲ 5.08 (6.91%)
2024-06-13

No amount from IMF loans budgeted for budgetary support

Tahir Amin Published 13 Jun, 2024 04:48am

ISLAMABAD: The government has budgeted no amount from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loans for budgetary support for next fiscal year, 2024-25, against Rs 696 billion budgeted for the current fiscal year, which was later revised to zero.

A total of Rs 5.906 trillion is budgeted from external resources for 2024-25 compared to the revised estimates of 5.035 trillion rupees in the outgoing fiscal year – a rise of 17 percent and almost 18 percent lower than the budgeted Rs7.169 trillion for the outgoing fiscal year.

This includes Rs1.144 trillion borrowing from commercial banks abroad against Rs1.305 trillion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 285 billion. However, as per Economic Affairs Division (EAD) data, no money was received under this head till end April.

Pakistan’s budget on Wednesday will aim to set stage for IMF bailout, say analysts

The government has budgeted Rs 323.266 billion under project loans for 2024-25 compared to Rs 68.311 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs290.644 billion.

Under the head of programme loans the government has budgeted an external assistance of Rs 277.890 billion for 2024-25 compared to Rs 788.170 billion for 2023-24, which was later revised downward to Rs 373.457 billion.

The government has budgeted no assistance under the head of Saudi Arabia (oil facility) for next fiscal year. Further no amount has been budgeted from Saudi Arabia (Time Deposit) for 2024-25 compared to Rs870 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 570 billion.

Further, no amount has been budgeted from Saudi Arabia (import of petrol) compared to Rs 174 billion budgeted for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 171 billion.

However Rs 1.475 trillion has been budgeted from KSA time deposit against Rs 580 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 1.425 trillion. Further the government has budgeted no amount under the head of new deposit UAE for 2024-25 compared to Rs 290 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to zero.

The government has budgeted Rs 1.180 trillion from Safe deposit for 2024-25 against Rs1.160 trillion for 2023-24 which was revised to Rs 1.140 trillion.

The government has budgeted Rs 295 billion from Euro bond for 2024-25 against Rs 435 billion for 2023-24 which was later revised to zero. Further Rs 137.145 billion has been budgeted from Naya Pakistan Certificate for 2024-25 against zero for 2023-24 which was later revised to Rs 134.235 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

