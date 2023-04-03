AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Cabinet asks President Alvi to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act

  • Withdraws services of SC Registrar
BR Web Desk | APP Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:49pm
Follow us

The federal cabinet on Monday asked President Dr Arif Alvi to immediately sign the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act 2023 so that the country could be taken out of the constitutional and political crisis, APP reported.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the special meeting of the federal cabinet held at the Prime Minister's House.

The ministers considered in detail the two-point agenda.

Minister for Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar and Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan briefed the cabinet on different matters.

The cabinet examined the issue of issuance of a circular by the Registrar Supreme Court against the order of the Supreme Court.

The cabinet decided to withdraw the services of the Registrar Supreme Court and asked him to report to the Establishment Division.

The development comes hours after Justice Qazi Faez Isa of the Supreme Court said that the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has no power to issue administrative directions on a judicial order passed by fellow judges of the apex court.

In a letter addressed to the Supreme Court’s Registrar, Justice Faez Isa said that the circular issued on March 31 by his office was against the top court’s three-member bench led by him.

“Needless to say, as a senior officer you are expected to know what the Constitution of Pakistan stipulates, act in accordance therewith and abide by the decisions of the Supreme Court (article 189 of the Constitution.),” the letter read.

Justice Isa, the seniormost judge of the SC after the Chief Justice, noted that the SC Registrar was unfit to hold the office, and advised him to relinquish the post immediately.

Supreme Court of Pakistan President Arif Alvi Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Law Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Comments

1000 characters

Cabinet asks President Alvi to sign SC Practice and Procedure Act

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

CJP cannot issue administrative directions on judicial order of fellow judges: Justice Faez Isa

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

PM Shehbaz takes exception to CJP’s remarks during SC hearing

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Burger chain McDonald’s to lay off hundreds of corporate employees

Oil leaps $4/bbl as OPEC+ surprises by cutting output target

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Read more stories