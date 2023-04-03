AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
BAFL 28.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 42.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 47.01 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.18%)
FFL 5.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.63 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
MLCF 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.13%)
NETSOL 73.83 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.14%)
OGDC 83.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.85%)
PAEL 10.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.38 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (2.42%)
PRL 12.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.91%)
SILK 0.91 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.41%)
SNGP 38.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.67%)
TELE 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.92%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.21%)
TRG 106.86 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (0.91%)
UNITY 13.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.32%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,890 Decreased By -110.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,821 Decreased By -31.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance PPL (Pakistan Petroleum Limited) 64.38 Increased By ▲ 2.42%

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

BR Web Desk Published April 3, 2023 Updated April 3, 2023 05:48pm
Follow us

Gas reserves have been discovered at Rayyan-1, an exploratory well in Kirthar Block (2667-7) in Dadu, Sindh, said Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country’s largest petroleum exploration and production company, in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The Kirthar Block is operated by Polish Oil and Gas Company, PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) with 70% working interest along with its joint venture partner PPL, which has 30% working interest.

PPL discovers hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

“Rayyan-1 was spud-in on 5th December 2022 and drilled to a depth of approximately 2.446 meters. Drill Stem Test (DST) was carried out at the said well and the well initially flowed at 7.8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas with the Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,920 Pounds per square inch (Psi) at 28/64” choke size,“ read the statement to the PSX.

“Following the DST, Rayyan-1 well successfully completed and concluded the completion integrity test. Accordingly, frac job was conducted and the well flowed at the rate of 12.88 mmscfd gas at the WHFP of 3,190 Psi at 28/64” choke size,“ it added.

PPL said that the latest discovery will add to its hydrocarbon reserves of the company.

PPL, partners discover hydrocarbon reserves in Sindh

Facing depleting local gas reserves, Pakistan increasingly relies on imported LNG to meet its energy needs. The company said that the latest discovery will help reduce the energy demand and supply gap in the country, “and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production”.

Last year, PPL made a hydrocarbon discovery from the exploratory well, Mohar-1, in the Latif Block in Sindh. PPL had made a similar discovery of hydrocarbons from an exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the same block.

Sindh Pakistan Petroleum Limited PPL PSX exploratory well Polish Oil and Gas Company

Comments

1000 characters
Yousaf Hyat Apr 03, 2023 05:54pm
Gold at Riko Diko ? We never saw a nugget and paid a billion in fines already… same with gas “ con jeeta hai tayri zulf kay sar honay tak “
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Salim Akhtar Apr 03, 2023 06:09pm
Can have some real numbers and timeline for actual consumers receiving the gas? Why is the report so generic. Or is this a misleading release for political benefits
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Tulukan Mairandi Apr 03, 2023 06:11pm
It's peanuts
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
TimeToMovveOn Apr 03, 2023 06:17pm
Yes, gas was discovered in the stomachs of Pakistan politicians! Lets celebrate.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh, says PPL

Rupee under pressure against US dollar, settles at 285.04

Sales of petroleum products plunge 39% year-on-year in March

Pak Suzuki announces further plant shutdowns

Oil surges as OPEC+ surprise output target cuts shake markets

Toshakhana case: IHC issues notice to NAB for breaching protocols while summoning Imran, Bushra Bibi

Russia says oil cuts ‘in interests’ of energy markets

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

KSE-100 closes below 40,000-point mark over policy rate speculation

India’s Gandhi appeals against defamation conviction, hearing on April 13

Read more stories