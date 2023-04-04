MPC meeting today: further hike expected

KARACHI: The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held Tuesday (Apr 4) for deliberation on key economic issues to decide about the key policy rate.

In the previous emergency meeting held on March 2, the committees raised the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent on higher inflation outlook.

Analysts are expecting further monetary tightening in the meeting as the inflation is still increasing.

