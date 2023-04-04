AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
MPC meeting today: further hike expected

Recorder Report Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
Follow us

KARACHI: The meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will be held Tuesday (Apr 4) for deliberation on key economic issues to decide about the key policy rate.

In the previous emergency meeting held on March 2, the committees raised the policy rate by 300 basis points to 20 percent on higher inflation outlook.

MPC meeting: SBP likely to raise key policy rate by 200 basis points

Analysts are expecting further monetary tightening in the meeting as the inflation is still increasing.

