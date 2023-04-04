AVN 64.16 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.19%)
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Because of The Rana my petrol bill has risen sky high and…

“Ran sahib, Rana sahib, Rana sahib…” “Repetition reminds me of a rosary and a rosary has religious…”...
Anjum Ibrahim Published 04 Apr, 2023 03:24am
“Ran sahib, Rana sahib, Rana sahib…” “Repetition reminds me of a rosary and a rosary has religious…”

“I did not, I repeat did not refer to a rosary and…wait let me finish, you did and…wait I am not going to do a Dar on you, and blame everyone but myself for decisions that I take and should be held responsible for, so no not a rosary but worry beads – there are many amongst us who use them as worry beads rather than as a rosary…”

“That reminds me did I hear right and The Khan referred to Medina ki siyasat (Medina politics) by mistake rather than medina ki riyasat…”

“Hey he quickly corrected himself as you are well aware – we are all human and as they say to forget is human and not to harp on it is…is…”

“Not being a Pakistani politician in general and a leader of a party in particular.”

“Even the aspiring ones?”

“Aspiring as in NMN - Notification Maryam Nawaz?”

“Hey that goose is cooked I thought.”

“Alas if only notifications would make leaders!!!”

“Don’t be facetious, but my invoking The Rana’s name with great respect was due entirely to the fact that because of The Rana my petrol bill has risen sky high and…”

“That’s Dar’s prerogative, don’t you try to usurp his powers – no one, not us the public reeling from his flawed policies, not even NMN can challenge his position in the party – I mean he could bury the economy in ten feet of flawed policies and still if NMN’s daddy has anything to do with it Dar remains……”

“Ten feet? Really what gives?”

“The Turkish earthquake had a ten feet depth which led to massive destruction of life and property and…”

“So where does that place Miftah Ismail?”

“Pretty close to Dar sahib and I am saying this because I am reminded of his response tweet – ji - to NMNs command, a command that was reminiscent of an earthquake with ten feet depth….”

“Right anyway my petrol bill has risen because of the road blocks in Blue Area – first he put up iron gates, which I believe can be scaled by an angry crowd, then initially he began opening and shutting them as and when The Khan threat ebbed or flowed but since he took over additional charge Blue Area is a no go area for months.”

“I wasn’t aware he had been given an additional charge?”

“Chief bodyguard/trainer of NMN.”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Ishaq Dar PARTLY FACETIOUS Rana Sanualla

