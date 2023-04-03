Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Gas reserves have been discovered at Rayyan-1, an exploratory well in Kirthar Block (2667-7) in Dadu, Sindh, said Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), one of the country's largest petroleum exploration and production company, in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

The Kirthar Block is operated by Polish Oil and Gas Company, PKN ORLEN Pakistan Branch (POGC) with 70% working interest along with its joint venture partner PPL, which has 30% working interest.

“Rayyan-1 was spud-in on 5th December 2022 and drilled to a depth of approximately 2.446 meters. Drill Stem Test (DST) was carried out at the said well and the well initially flowed at 7.8 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas with the Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 1,920 Pounds per square inch (Psi) at 28/64" choke size,” read the statement to the PSX.

“Following the DST, Rayyan-1 well successfully completed and concluded the completion integrity test. Accordingly, frac job was conducted and the well flowed at the rate of 12.88 mmscfd gas at the WHFP of 3,190 Psi at 28/64" choke size,” it added.

PPL said that the latest discovery will add to its hydrocarbon reserves of the company.

Facing depleting local gas reserves, Pakistan increasingly relies on imported LNG to meet its energy needs. The company said that the latest discovery will help reduce the energy demand and supply gap in the country, "and will save significant foreign exchange for the country through indigenous hydrocarbon production”.

Last year, PPL made a hydrocarbon discovery from the exploratory well, Mohar-1, in the Latif Block in Sindh. PPL had made a similar discovery of hydrocarbons from an exploratory well, Jugan-1, in the same block.