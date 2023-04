HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks opened slightly lower Monday morning following a strong rally last week, with a big cut in oil output by OPEC+ adding to inflation concerns.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.10 percent, or 20.61 points, to 20,379.50.

Hong Kong stocks close higher

The Shanghai Composite Index added 0.14 percent, or 4.48 points, to 3,277.34, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange gained 0.11 percent, or 2.35 points, to 2,127.10.