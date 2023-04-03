SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall towards $1,927 per ounce, as it has more or less escaped from a wedge. With the metal having approached the lower trendline, the wedge looks more like a top pattern, suggesting a target around $1,900.

A projection analysis based on the presumed wave (4) and the wave (5) indicates a higher target of $1,927. Strategically, both of these targets will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,956.

Immediate resistance is at $1,965, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,974-$1,985 range. On the daily chart, the consolidation within a range of $1,939-$2,004 looks incomplete.

Following its two failures to break $2,004, the metal failed to break the lower resistance at $1,984. Its weakness left it no choice but to seek support in $1,923-$1,939 range.