AVN 64.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.33%)
BAFL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 42.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 47.09 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 10.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
HUBC 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.01%)
HUMNL 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.99%)
MLCF 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.51%)
NETSOL 73.99 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.36%)
OGDC 83.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.91%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.74%)
PPL 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.64 (2.61%)
PRL 12.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.27%)
SNGP 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.51%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.04%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 106.80 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,044 Decreased By -11.7 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,373 Increased By 5.9 (0.04%)
KSE100 39,887 Decreased By -113.9 (-0.28%)
KSE30 14,823 Decreased By -29.7 (-0.2%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Spot gold may fall towards $1,927

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 10:29am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may fall towards $1,927 per ounce, as it has more or less escaped from a wedge. With the metal having approached the lower trendline, the wedge looks more like a top pattern, suggesting a target around $1,900.

A projection analysis based on the presumed wave (4) and the wave (5) indicates a higher target of $1,927. Strategically, both of these targets will be confirmed when gold breaks $1,956.

Immediate resistance is at $1,965, a break above which could lead to a gain into $1,974-$1,985 range. On the daily chart, the consolidation within a range of $1,939-$2,004 looks incomplete.

Spot gold may test resistance at $1,992

Following its two failures to break $2,004, the metal failed to break the lower resistance at $1,984. Its weakness left it no choice but to seek support in $1,923-$1,939 range.

Gold Spot gold bullion

Comments

1000 characters

Spot gold may fall towards $1,927

Only 1 company interested in beleaguered PSM

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

Pak Suzuki announces automobile, motorcycle plant shutdown

OPEC+ surprise output cuts lift oil prices by $5/bbl

Gas reserves discovered in Dadu, Sindh

Jawaid Iqbal appointed UBL President, CEO

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank gunfight, medics says

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

Read more stories