SINGAPORE: Spot gold may test a resistance at $1,992 per ounce, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2,003.

The gain on Thursday suggests the formation of a bullish wedge, which may turn out to be a continuation pattern, to be followed by a round of strong rally.

Spot gold may test support at $1,963

Support is at $1,974, a break below which could trigger a drop into $1,956-$1,965 range.