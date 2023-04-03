AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
BOP 4.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.86%)
DFML 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.26%)
DGKC 42.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.21%)
EPCL 47.21 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
FCCL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.58%)
NETSOL 73.44 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.6%)
OGDC 83.86 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.34%)
PAEL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 63.99 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.8%)
PRL 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.99%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.26%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.38%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.85%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -5.6 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,362 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.03%)
KSE100 39,922 Decreased By -78.8 (-0.2%)
KSE30 14,847 Decreased By -6.2 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rainy weather forecast for areas in KP, Punjab

Safdar Rasheed Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
Follow us

LAHORE Another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from 3 April (Today) and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday, the sources in Met Office predicted.

Under its influence, rain with wind or thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar and other districts of KP, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Lahore and several districts of central Punjab from today to 04th April.

Isolated rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab from Sunday evening to Monday, Pakistan Meteorological Depart-ment (PMD) said.

Strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop in the country, PMD cautioned.

Heavy Rains may cause Flash Floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajur, Kurram, and Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday during the forecast period.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

met office weather forecast Punjab weather KP weather rainy weather

Comments

1000 characters

Rainy weather forecast for areas in KP, Punjab

600MW solar project in jeopardy

Russian oil shipment to reach next month: Musadik

Khunjerab Pass reopening to boost bilateral trade: PM

All stalled development projects restarted: govt

Constitutional impasse? PM meets lawyers at his Model Town residence

Budget proposals presented: Steel melting sector highlights challenges

March SRB collection rises 28pc to 19bn YoY

Elahi says talks restarted with MQM-P

Govt rejects rumours of trade with Israel

One dead as sectarian clashes rock parts of India

Read more stories