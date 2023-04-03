Rainy weather forecast for areas in KP, Punjab

LAHORE Another westerly wave is likely to enter western parts of the country from 3 April (Today) and likely to intensify in upper parts on Monday, the sources in Met Office predicted.

Under its influence, rain with wind or thunderstorm and isolated heavy falls and hailstorm is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Peshawar and other districts of KP, Islamabad, Murree, Galliyat, Potohar region, Lahore and several districts of central Punjab from today to 04th April.

Isolated rain with wind or thunderstorm is expected in northeast Balochistan and south Punjab from Sunday evening to Monday, Pakistan Meteorological Depart-ment (PMD) said.

Strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops particularly wheat crop in the country, PMD cautioned.

Heavy Rains may cause Flash Floods in Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Waziristan, Bajur, Kurram, and Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday during the forecast period.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period. Tourists have been advised to remain more cautious during the period.

