AVN 63.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
BAFL 28.98 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.98%)
BOP 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.23%)
CNERGY 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.44%)
DFML 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 42.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
EPCL 47.28 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.11%)
FCCL 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
FLYNG 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.71%)
GGL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.76%)
HUBC 67.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
KAPCO 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.58%)
MLCF 25.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 73.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.41%)
OGDC 83.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.97%)
PAEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 4.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 63.93 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (1.7%)
PRL 12.22 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.83%)
SILK 0.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (4.55%)
SNGP 38.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.21%)
TELE 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.76%)
TPLP 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 106.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.28%)
UNITY 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.37%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,050 Decreased By -6.1 (-0.15%)
BR30 14,356 Decreased By -11 (-0.08%)
KSE100 39,933 Decreased By -68.2 (-0.17%)
KSE30 14,848 Decreased By -4.6 (-0.03%)
Nasdaq posts biggest quarterly gain since 2020

Reuters Published 03 Apr, 2023 06:36am
NEW YORK: Wall Street rallied on Friday and the Nasdaq notched its biggest quarterly percentage gain since June 2020, as signs of cooling inflation bolstered hopes the Federal Reserve might soon end its aggressive interest rate hikes.

The S&P 500 posted a second straight quarter of gains, led by the technology sector’s more than 20% rise.

The quarterly gains came despite a sharp sell-off in bank stocks following the collapse of two regional banks earlier this month and worries about a bigger financial crisis.

The Commerce Department report Friday showed US consumer spending rose moderately in February while inflation cooled.

“The equity market seems to be delighted with the slight tick lower in inflation, as it should be. It underscores that the Fed’s campaign is, in fact, working, albeit slowly,” said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The Fed has been raising rates to cool inflation, and traders’ bets of a 25-basis-point rate hike in May stood at 53.8% on Friday, according to CME Group’s Fedwatch tool.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 gained 58.07 points, or 1.43%, to end at 4,108.76 points, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 208.44 points, or 1.74%, to 12,221.91. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 408.66 points, or 1.24%, to 33,267.69.

Semiconductors were among the quarter’s strongest performing groups.

Shares of big tech gained as investors rotated out of banks and as US Treasury yields eased, with the two-year note yield posting on Friday its largest monthly drop since 2008. Higher yields tend to be a negative for big tech companies.

Also, Apple Inc shares rose Friday after it won its appeal against the decision by Britain’s antitrust regulator to launch an investigation into its mobile browser and cloud gaming services.

Boston Fed President Susan Collins said Friday that wherever the US central bank stops with its rate rises, maintaining that level for some time will be critical in helping to lower high inflation back to the 2% target.

