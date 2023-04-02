AVN 64.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.88%)
Governor stresses need for good education

Recorder Report Published 02 Apr, 2023 03:02am
LAHORE: Terming good education vital for a prosperous future, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said on Saturday that educational institutions boasting high values play an important role in building and developing nations.

Talking to David Dowdles, the new principal of Sadiq Public School, Bahawalpur, he said that the school is a prestigious institution, adding that renowned personalities graduating from the institution have achieved prominent positions in society.

He said the institution should maintain its standards of moral, mental and physical education of its students.

The governor, who is also chairman of the board of the school, while giving targets to the newly appointed principal for the improvement of education in the institution, said that steps should be taken to improve the teaching system, infrastructure and other issues including financial matters in the school.

He further said that apart from good education, special attention should be paid to their moral training and character building.

On this occasion, the alumni of Sadiq Public School expressed their commitment that they will cooperate in every way for the improvement of Sadiq Public School. Sadiq Public School alumini including former MNA, Ishaq Khakwani, CEO Pak Wheals Raza Saeed, Fazeel Asghar, Raheel Siddiqui, Dr. Parvez Hasan, Aurangzeb Alamgir, Sajjad Munir, Noosheen Haneef and Mohammad Ayub Ghallu were present.

