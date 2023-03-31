Russia policy calls West ‘existential’ threat: Lavrov

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Friday that a new foreign policy strategy adopted by President Vladimir Putin identifies the West as posing an “existential” threat to Moscow.

The announcement comes as Russia’s relationship with Western countries has plunged over Russia’s decision to deploy troops to Ukraine last year.

“The existential nature of threats to the security and development of our country, driven by the actions of unfriendly states is recognised” in the policy, Lavrov said during a televised meeting of Russia’s security council.

“The United States of America is directly named as the main instigator and driver of anti-Russian sentiment,” he added.

“The West’s policy of trying to weaken Russia in every possible way is characterised as a hybrid war of a new type,” the foreign minister added.

Putin said updates to Russia’s strategy for engagement on the global stage were necessary due to “radical changes” in the world, announcing he had formally adopted the new 42-page document.