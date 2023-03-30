AVN 64.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.92%)
BAFL 29.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.81%)
BOP 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
DFML 11.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
DGKC 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
EPCL 46.16 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.37%)
FCCL 12.08 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.81%)
FFL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
FLYNG 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
GGL 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
HUBC 67.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
KAPCO 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
MLCF 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.69%)
NETSOL 74.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
OGDC 83.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.38%)
PIBTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
PPL 63.72 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.38%)
PRL 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.53%)
SILK 0.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.27%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.23%)
TELE 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.43%)
TPLP 14.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.05%)
TRG 105.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-1.37%)
UNITY 13.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.68%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,035 Increased By 0.4 (0.01%)
BR30 14,332 Increased By 16.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 39,848 Decreased By -31.5 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,767 Decreased By -4.3 (-0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 30, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

H&M beats expectations by staying in the black

AFP Published 30 Mar, 2023 04:20pm
<p>Photo: Reuters</p>

Photo: Reuters
Follow us

STOCKHOLM: Swedish clothing giant H&M said Thursday its net profit more than doubled in the first quarter, defying expectations as analysts were expecting a loss.

Shares in H&M surged following the announcement, rising nine percent in the early hours of trading on the Stockholm stock exchange.

“Although the world around us remains challenging, we are seeing several areas where developments are going in the right direction,” chief executive Helena Helmersson said in a statement.

The world’s second largest clothing retailer posted a net profit of 540 million kronor ($51.9 million) for its first quarter – which runs from December to February.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg were expecting an average loss of more than one billion kronor.

A year earlier, the company reported a first quarter profit of 217 million kronor.

Net sales rose 12 percent to 54.9 billion kronor for the quarter, but the growth was strongly driven by currency effects and in local currencies the growth was instead three percent.

Growth was driven by its two main markets, western Europe and the Americas, which more than offset a decline in eastern Europe owing to the closure of H&M’s Russian shops after the invasion of Ukraine.

Last quarter, H&M announced an unusual loss, reigniting fears of the sustainability of its low-cost model of ready-to-wear retail.

In addition to a widening gap with rival and world leader Inditex – owner of Zara – H&M has also taken hits from high inflation and the emergence of new competitors offering even lower prices, such as Chinese online retailer Shein.

In November, the group announced a major cost-cutting plan, including 1,500 job cuts.

“The external factors that influence purchasing costs continue to improve, work on the cost and efficiency programme is proceeding at full speed, and many of the changes that we have made in recent years are starting to have an effect,” Helmersson said.

“At the same time, the spring collections have been well received in the markets where spring has arrived,” she added.

H&M Swedish clothing Stockholm stock exchange H&M shares

Comments

1000 characters

H&M beats expectations by staying in the black

Chinese loan rollover of $2bn to Pakistan in process: source

Rupee inches higher against US dollar, settles at 283.66

PSX ends jittery session on a flat note

Punjab elections delay: SC bench dissloved after one member recuses himself

Senate approves bill to curtail powers of chief justice

UAE president names son as crown prince, presumed future leader

Government to withdraw Curative Review Petition against Justice Faez Isa: PM Shehbaz

Lahore High Court strikes down sedition law

Bestway Cement completes plant construction in Punjab

Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes: IMF chief

Read more stories