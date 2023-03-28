AVN 65.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.49%)
Railways to reduce freight fares by 10-15pc: minister

Recorder Report Published 28 Mar, 2023 06:21am
LAHORE: Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has said that Railways has decided to reduce freight fares by 10-15 percent.

While addressing a press conference here on Monday at Railways headquarters, he said that Karakoram Express and Karachi Express will be upgraded by June 30 this year.

These trains would be upgraded on Green Line pattern. Up-gradation of these two trains would provide comfortable and affordable travelling options to passengers.

In order to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr, special trains would also be operated during the Eid holidays and seasonal trains would be run during summers which include Awam Express, Shalimar Express and Bahauddin Zakaria Express.

“We are planning to run cargo train having a capacity of transporting 12,500 tonnes of cargo,” he said, adding that branding initiative would help earn handsome amount of revenue.

He said land of railways would be utilized for commercial purposes, as rules had been framed and sent to the cabinet for the final approval.

He said Hirok Bridge would be completed by coming April 15 of the next year and efforts are also being made to make Sibi-Harnai section operational before the end of this fiscal year.

Preparation for introducing solar system at various railways stations, terminals, buildings, DS offices and headquarters was underway to reduce electricity expenses and soon the project would be announced.

When asked about the financial health of Pakistan International Airlines, he said process of outsourcing three airports was underway, adding that Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad airports would be outsourced. He said these airports would be outsourced after competitive bidding.

He said the PIA restructuring have to be carried out and the matter had been discussed with international consultants. He said that efforts were being made to give restructuring roadmap in few months besides starting its implementation. He hoped that in few months, Pakistan airlines would start flying to the UK.

Talking about political situation of the country, he said Nawaz Sharif remained in opposition for 19 to 20 years but not a single corruption case was proved against him. Terming Imran Khan a fascist, he said that he had nothing to do with democracy.

He said Imran Khan was in himself a Sicilian mafia. “Imran Khan is not a leader, he behaves like a gangster,” the minister added. When asked, he said the parliament would strengthen when all political parties would understand that they had to set aside their differences in larger national interest. He stressed the need to stop levelling dirty allegations against each other.

