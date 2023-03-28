What to watch this April: 'Money Back Guarantee', 'Huey Tum Ajnabi', 'Fatal Attraction'

As we begin to get into the summer months, a fresh new batch of series and movies aim to get us through the long days all through the Eid holidays.

Here is a selection of some on offer:

'Money Back Guarantee': theatres across Pakistan

This action-comedy starring Fawad Khan and Jawed Sheikh along with an appearance by former cricketer Wasim Akram tells the story of a bunch of poor citizens who plan to rob a bank of rich and powerful people, set in an imaginary country.

The film also stars Shaniera Akram, Mikaal Zulfiqar, Ayesha Omar and more.

The film is all set to release over Eid-ul-Fitr.

'Hunger': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This Thai drama tells the story of a young street-food cook pushed to her limit after being taken under the wing of a famous and ruthless chef.

This Netflix original movie is all set to release on April 8.

What to watch this March: 'Aasman Bolay Ga', 'What's Love Got To Do With It?,' John Wick: Chapter 4'

'The Last Thing He Told Me': Apple TV+

Apple TV+

Jennifer Garner returns to the small screen as Hannah, a woman who forms a bond with her stepdaughter while searching for her recently missing husband. Accused of embezzling money, he leaves her a note before leaving, asking her to care of his teenage daughter, with whom she has never gotten along.

As Hannah investigates further, she discovers she might not really have known her husband at all as his past is filled with trauma and misdeeds.

The limited series is set to release on April 14.

'Huey Tum Ajnabi': Theatres across Pakistan

Set against the civil war of the 1970s and the fall of Dhaka, this romantic musical saga takes place between warriors and radical nationalists where Nizam and Zeenat had to choose between their respective homelands and the love of their lives

The movie stars Sadia Khan, Mikaal Zulfiqar and Mehmood Aslam and is all set to release on April 21.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: Theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Lionsgate

For those die-hard fans of the gory crime underworld franchise, the latest instalment will follow John Wick as he uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The movie is all set to release over Eid-ul-Fitr.

What to watch this February: 'Babylicious, ‘Ultimate Airport Dubai’, 'You' and more

'Air': Theatres worldwide

Photo: Amazon Studios

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, this movie tells the story of the creation of Air Jordans. The must-have accessory of the 1990s is getting the big screen treatment with an impressive cast recruited to tell the tale: Matt Damon, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, and, as Michael Jordan’s mother, Oscar-winner Viola Davis.

The movie highlights the rise of a young Michael Jordan as a basketball superstar and how Nike, and then the world, quickly understood they were seeing the birth of a legend.

The movie is all set to release on the big screen on April 7.

'Fatal Attraction': Paramount+

Photo: Paramount+

It has been more than a quarter-century since the psychological thriller 'Fatal Attraction' graced the big screen. The movie remains a classic and is now being revived in the form of a series.

Joshua Jackson and Lizzy Caplan star as Dan and Alex, respectively. He’s a married man and Alex is his jilted mistress who isn’t about to let him off scot-free. The iconic roles were played by Michael Douglas and Glenn Close originally.

The movie will be available to stream on April 30.

'Firefly Lane' - Season 2 – Part 2: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The heartwarming story about two childhood best friends, who met while living on Firefly Lane and who we see navigate adulthood, relationships and everything in between is finally coming to an end.

The second half of the final season of the feel-good drama will debut on April 27, moved up from its original June release date.