What to watch this March: 'Aasman Bolay Ga', 'What's Love Got To Do With It?,' John Wick: Chapter 4'

The advent of Spring brings many things, but aside from Basant, lawn fever and a stifling weather, it also brings with it a slew of new, continuing shows as well as movies to lull one out of many heat-induced stupors.

Here is a selection of some on offer:

‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’: Nueplex Cinemas

Photo: StudiocanalUK

With a screenplay by Jemima Khan, starring Pakistan’s Sajal Ali along with Shabana Azmi and Lily James, this latest cross-cultural offering has been picking up rave reviews since it opened in the UK this month. You can make up your own mind about it as Jemima attempts to show the world the colourful, softer side of Pakistan – the one she remembers during her time here.

Fun fact: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s production company SOC Films shot some footage of Lahore for the film during the COVID-19 clampdown.

The movie will be released across Pakistan on March 3.

Jemima’s ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It?’ to release in Pakistan on Mar 3

The Academy Awards: ABC

Photo: Reuters

For those who still love to tune into the original broadcast for a live award ceremony, the wait is over – the 95th Academy Awards are around the corner. Oscar contenders have been busy sweeping awards through the year at the Globes, the BAFTAS and the SAG Awards and now the most reputed one of all is finally here.

This year, according to reports, the Academy has a special ‘Crisis Team’ in place following last year’s Will Smith and Chris Rock debacle. Although Pakistani favourite ‘Joyland’ didn’t make the final cut in the ‘Best International Feature Film’ category, there is plenty of exciting creative work to root for this year.

The live ceremony is scheduled to take place on March 13.

Pakistan’s ‘Joyland’ misses the cut as Oscar nominee

‘Murder Mystery 2’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Audiences are divided on this franchise, where some find it too slapstick for their liking. Whether you are a fan or not of this popular family comedy duo, the sequel to the goofy comedy starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston is set to debut March 31.

‘Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga’: Netflix

Photo: Netflix

Starring Yami Guatam and Sunny Kaushal, this movie tells the story of a flight attendant and her business partner all set to to steal some diamonds and free themselves from the clutches of a loan shark. At 40,000 feet in the air, the heist goes horribly wrong and turns into a hostage situation.

The film is set to release on March 24.

‘Extrapolations’: Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

Much like the climate change warning ‘Don’t Look Up’, writer and director Scott Z Burns, of strangely prescient ‘Contagion’, tries to master the challenge, builds an eight episode series where air is toxic and today’s warnings about the effects of climate change have come true.

The series features heavyweights like Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Yara Shahidi, Edward Norton, Daveed Diggs, Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell, Marion Cotillard and Judd Hirsch.

The series will debut on March 17.

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: Lionsgate Movies

For those die-hard fans of the gory crime underworld franchise, the latest instalment will follow John Wick as he uncovers a path to defeating The High Table. But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes.

The movie is all set to release on March 24.

‘Aasman Bolay Ga’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: YouTube

Director Shoaib Mansoor’s latest offering features Maya Ali as an Indian journalist and Emmad Irfani as Squadron Leader Hassan Siddiqui, and follows their cross-border love story.

Release date: TBD

For our earlier recommendations:

What to watch this February: ’Babylicious, ‘Ultimate Airport Dubai’, ‘You’ and more

What to watch this January: ‘Shotcut’, ’That ‘90s Show’, and more