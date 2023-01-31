What to watch this February: 'Babylicious, ‘Ultimate Airport Dubai’, 'You' and more

As we head into early spring, a slew of new and returning shows are set to provide some much-needed break from the daily grind of what we call life.

The intense competition among streaming platforms is also evident from a number of series and movies that are making their way to becoming prestigious award contenders this season.

Here is a selection of some on offer:

'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania': Nueplex Cinemas

Photo: Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ latest offering follows Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, along with Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, as they explore the Quantum Realm, where they interact with strange creatures and embark on an adventure beyond the limits of what they thought was possible.

The movie debuts in cinemas on February 17.

'Babylicious’: theatres across Pakistan

Photo: 'Babylicious'

The hotly-anticipated offering from former couple Shahroz Sabzwari and Syra Yousuf promises to be a modern delight set in present-day Karachi, albeit with plenty twists. Reports suggest a release close to February 14.

Movie release date: TBD

'Sharper': Apple TV+

Photo: Apple TV+

Oscar-winning actress Julianne Moore plays a con artist in this thriller set in New York city, based within Manhattan’s billionaire set and the high stakes game of ambition, greed, lust and jealousy that ensues.

The movie is set to release February 17.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' (Season 5) Netflix

Photo: Netflix

The latest instalment of the docu-series looks back at the 2022 season of the F1 world championship. Expect the return of fan-favorite racers including Daniel Ricciardo and Lewis Hamilton, as well as a crop of fresh faces.

The new season is set to debut February 24.

'Ultimate Airport Dubai': Disney+

Photo: Disney+

The National Geographic documentary has unprecedented access to the world's busiest airport for international passengers, the home of Emirates, one of the world's largest airlines. The series takes an in depth look into problems that workers and the airport faces on a daily basis. The series originally aired in the Middle East in 2013, proving to be very popular.

Seasons 1-3 will be available to stream on February 22.

'Your Place or Mine': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

This rom-com features Reese Witherspoon as Debbie and Ashton Kutcher as Peter as long-time best friends and total opposites. She's an uptight mother living in LA while he's a single bachelor living in NYC. The movie follows these friends as they switch lives for a week and realise that they might have had something all along.

The film is all set to release on February 10.

'Super Punjabi': Theatres across Pakistan

Photo: 'Super Punjabi'

This light-hearted comedy starring Saima Baloch and Nasir Chinyoti tells the story of an angry accountant who tries to rob his boss with a criminal friend he just met.

The movie is all set to release February 10.

'You': Netflix

Photo: Netflix

For those following this psychological thriller, a new season is set to return this February.

This time around, Penn Badgley’s demonic Joe Goldberg wreaks havoc in London where he’s posing as a college professor while seeking out his next victim. The first five of 10 new episodes premiere in February, with the final installment dropping March 9.

The new season is out on February 9.