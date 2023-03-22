PARTLY FACETIOUS: Some descriptive epithets for bitter or scornful laughter

“So is there any possibility of some kind of rapprochement?” “What does that word mean?” “Well Zardari sahib prefers the word reconciliation, it was his mantra during the 2008-13 PPP led government and…”

“That entailed sharing ministries, though perhaps, all major decisions were PPP’s.”

“Correct and finance was never considered a major decision so the party was willing to hand it over to anyone that Nawaz Sharif, as a major partner at the time, selected……”

“Right so in came Dar the Accountant and God bless Mian sahib this is the third time he has appointed a man who was neither qualified for the job nor learnt any valuable lessons from his past mistakes nor took anyone, other than a small, very small coterie of yes men and…”

“No women?”

“Women I believe were accommodated in other, shall we say, attached entities…”

“Stop anyway going back to the word rapprochement it means taking credit for a change in administration - be it through parliament or be it through a change of heart of any institution for verbal attacks and ratcheting up these verbal attacks…”

“How do you ratchet up verbal attacks?”

“You start off by saying mujhe kyon nikala (why did you oust me) to accusing an institutional head of engaging in conspiracies and…”

“Hmmm.”

“What?”

“Well I reckon the Lahori leadership reckons this works and therefore…”

“I understand, I am a Lahori myself, and if someone does anything to anger me my first reaction is to give him a derogatory epithet…”

“Like fitna and queen of liars and bhagora…”

“Right and if that doesn’t shut him up then I engage Gullu Butts…”

“Hmm, if you are out of government, the Gullu Butts are party supporters and if you are in government then…”

“Lahoris beware: there is nothing to lose but your government or the possibility of forming the next government after elections irrespective of surveys and public support and…”

“The Third Option…”

“That’s the fourth now in this country what with three major national parties…”

“I agree.”

