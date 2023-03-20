AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.94 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (4.78%)
DGKC 46.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.79%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 12.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.82%)
FFL 5.94 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.21%)
FLYNG 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.19%)
GGL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.15%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.81%)
KAPCO 25.34 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
LOTCHEM 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.24%)
MLCF 26.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.25%)
NETSOL 77.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.64%)
OGDC 87.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-1.81%)
PAEL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.22%)
PIBTL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
PPL 67.47 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.99%)
PRL 13.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 0.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.14%)
SNGP 41.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-2.02%)
TELE 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
TPLP 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
TRG 111.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.53%)
UNITY 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (7.32%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.8%)
BR100 4,129 Decreased By -55.7 (-1.33%)
BR30 14,970 Decreased By -137.3 (-0.91%)
KSE100 41,197 Decreased By -132.8 (-0.32%)
KSE30 15,137 Decreased By -214.6 (-1.4%)
Lee wins LIV Tucson event

AFP Published 20 Mar, 2023 12:35pm
LOS ANGELES: New Zealand’s Danny Lee ended his eight-year title drought with victory in a playoff to win LIV Golf’s Tucson event on Sunday.

Lee, who defected to the lucrative Saudi Arabia-backed circuit last month, had not won as a professional since his victory in the 2015 PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic.

But the 32-year-old held his nerve in a four-player playoff to nail a 25-foot birdie putt on the second playoff hole to end his lengthy absence from the winner’s circle.

“I haven’t won since 2015,” Lee said afterwards. “I just felt like winning is just not my thing, but today just changed that.

“It’s just good to see I’m capable of playing some good golf again,” added Lee, who collected $4 million in prize money with the win.

Lee had forced his way into the playoff after closing his final round with back-to-back birdies to card a two-under-par 69, leaving him nine under for the tournament after 54 holes.

That helped him into a playoff alongside Carlos Ortiz, Brendan Steele and South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen.

Stenson calls for end to feud between PGA Tour and LIV

Ortiz was eliminated from contention after bogeying the first playoff hole.

After Oosthuizen and Steele missed their birdie putts, Lee knocked in his long-range effort from well off the green to secure victory.

LIV Golf

Lee wins LIV Tucson event

