AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Amjad Niazi among 60 PTI workers sent to Adiala jail

Recorder Report Published 20 Mar, 2023 06:12am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Sunday sent 60 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including party’s ex-MNA Amjad Khan Niazi, who were arrested on Saturday during clashes with policemen outside Federal Judicial Complex, to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The duty magistrate Malik Aman of Islamabad District Courts heard the case where the police presented the 60 PTI activists detained during clashes with police on the occasion of PTI chief’s appearance in the court on Saturday.

A team of PTI lawyers who appeared before the court requested the court to order medical checkup of Amjad Khan Niazi, and others injured in the incident which the judge approved.

The judge said that “just because they are under arrest, the police cannot keep them for more than 24 hours”.

The PTI lawyers told the judge that the police detained innocent people from nearby shops and houses in G-11 sector adjacent to Federal Judicial Complex where Imran Khan was supposed to appear before a court which is unjustified.

They said that one of the accused Muhammad Afzal was on his way home while riding a taxi motorcycle as he worked at house in G-11 but the police detained him along with the taxi driver.

They said that the accused Afazal is scheduled to go to Qatar as he has a job offer there and he be granted bail so that he would not lose his job.

But the duty judge said that he could not grant him bail as the police has added terrorism charges against the accused, adding he is hearing the case as the police cannot keep any accused in custody beyond 24 hours.

The PTI lawyers also complained that children were also subjected to torture by the police.

On this SHO Ramana also complained to the judge that policemen were also injured due to which the arrests were made. On the request of the police, the court sent all the accused, including PTI leader Amjad Niazi to Adiala jail on judicial remand. The court also ordered the police to provide medical treatment to seriously injured persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

police arrest PTI workers local court Adiala jail Amjad Khan Niazi Federal Judicial Complex

Comments

1000 characters

Amjad Niazi among 60 PTI workers sent to Adiala jail

Tariff agreed with Iran on additional 100MW power to Gwadar

Imported coal: PPIB re-approves Gwadar power project

Judicial Complex violence: IK, others booked for ‘attacking’ cops

IK says will hold ‘power show’ at Minar-i-Pakistan on 22nd

Low income people to be provided Rs50/litre subsidy: PM

Wealthy persons: FBR reluctant to give info about tax payments

Exporters detect ‘flaws’ in FBR’s new refund procedure

Slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme perturbs World Bank

Govt releases Rs10bn more for digital census

India arrests 112 in manhunt for Sikh separatist

Read more stories