Amjad Niazi among 60 PTI workers sent to Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD: A local court on Sunday sent 60 workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including party’s ex-MNA Amjad Khan Niazi, who were arrested on Saturday during clashes with policemen outside Federal Judicial Complex, to Adiala jail on judicial remand.

The duty magistrate Malik Aman of Islamabad District Courts heard the case where the police presented the 60 PTI activists detained during clashes with police on the occasion of PTI chief’s appearance in the court on Saturday.

A team of PTI lawyers who appeared before the court requested the court to order medical checkup of Amjad Khan Niazi, and others injured in the incident which the judge approved.

The judge said that “just because they are under arrest, the police cannot keep them for more than 24 hours”.

The PTI lawyers told the judge that the police detained innocent people from nearby shops and houses in G-11 sector adjacent to Federal Judicial Complex where Imran Khan was supposed to appear before a court which is unjustified.

They said that one of the accused Muhammad Afzal was on his way home while riding a taxi motorcycle as he worked at house in G-11 but the police detained him along with the taxi driver.

They said that the accused Afazal is scheduled to go to Qatar as he has a job offer there and he be granted bail so that he would not lose his job.

But the duty judge said that he could not grant him bail as the police has added terrorism charges against the accused, adding he is hearing the case as the police cannot keep any accused in custody beyond 24 hours.

The PTI lawyers also complained that children were also subjected to torture by the police.

On this SHO Ramana also complained to the judge that policemen were also injured due to which the arrests were made. On the request of the police, the court sent all the accused, including PTI leader Amjad Niazi to Adiala jail on judicial remand. The court also ordered the police to provide medical treatment to seriously injured persons.

