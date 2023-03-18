AVN 65.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.63%)
BAFL 29.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
BOP 4.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.23%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
DFML 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
EPCL 47.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.26%)
FCCL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.87%)
FFL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.62%)
FLYNG 6.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.33%)
GGL 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.13%)
HUBC 69.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 5.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.9%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
MLCF 26.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.26%)
NETSOL 78.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.97%)
OGDC 89.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.46%)
PAEL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 4.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 69.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.79%)
PRL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
SILK 0.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.2%)
SNGP 42.45 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.7%)
TELE 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
TPLP 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
TRG 112.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.8%)
UNITY 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.51%)
WTL 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.57%)
BR100 4,185 Decreased By -30.3 (-0.72%)
BR30 15,107 Decreased By -48 (-0.32%)
KSE100 41,330 Decreased By -364.1 (-0.87%)
KSE30 15,352 Decreased By -166.2 (-1.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials

IMF: delay deadliest form of denial?

Published March 18, 2023 Updated March 18, 2023 06:50am
Follow us

EDITORIAL: The IMF (International Monetary Fund) Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) is still awaited. State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP’s) forex reserves are a paltry $4.3 billion, and there is no clarity about external debt repayments, which have yet to be promised to be rolled over in the next few months.

There is also a backlog of payments of imports goods (stuck at ports) and services; and profit repatriation payments that have been in the queue for a long time.

Apart from these, there is a need for essential or critical imports. Without these essential items, life in the country would possibly come to a standstill. This is indeed a huge challenge, to say the least. And even if the Staff-Level Agreement (SLA) is reached, it will be a lifeboat till June.

The question is what will happen next? The IMF is pressing for financing assurances from the friendly countries. Without building up or boosting reserves, even the IMF tranche and other arranged sources would be insufficient to fully overcome the challenge of looming default.

The friendly countries are more interested in making investment, and that money will come in slowly with an impact in the medium to long term. However, the money ($2-3 billion) must flow in before the IMF board’s approval. The SLA is waiting for these assurances.

Meanwhile, the government plans to maintain the essential imports, particularly in case no inflows come in. The country can only service external debt with new debt or non-debt capital flows.

Therefore, foreign exchange earnings (exports and remittances) must be used for imports by keeping the current account forcefully in balance. And once the debt moratorium is applied, opening LCs would be extremely difficult, if not impossible. Currently, in some cases, foreign banks are not confirming oil LCs, while others are charging a premium.

In the event of default, there are implications for exports as foreign banks’ relations with companies doing business in Pakistan will become strained, which could also hurt exports. The growing energy costs and impediments to importing raw materials will also impact exports.

Already, the hit is visible in textile and other export-oriented sectors. And finally, the gap between interbank and open markets, black and interbank markets and black and open markets will further widen, hitting the flows of workers’ remittances through official channels.

Under these circumstances, according to a Business Recorder report, the government requires $8.5 billion to meet its import needs between March and September — the money will be spent on crude oil imports, petroleum imports, LNG imports, and some parts and machinery imports.

The plan appears to be essentially aimed at energy imports. In 1HFY23, the petroleum group imports stood at $9.3 billion, and the estimates of these imports for the next six months are $8.5 billion as prices and consumption fall.

However, the government would also need other essentials’ imports and require certain industries to function and keep the economy afloat. The government must come up with some austerity measures to lower energy imports by shortening the working week and applying daylight saving measures.

The increase in the tariffs of petroleum and electricity would reduce the demand for these, and the forced slowdown in imports will suppress the industrial energy needs. The government may develop load-shedding plans of at least 6-8 hours in urban areas.

That these are extraordinary times is a fact. Needless to say, extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures or steps. With every passing day, not only is the number of jobless people increasing, inflation is also rising.

Against this backdrop, further curtailment could be very painful. That is why a deal with the IMF is of paramount importance; and the following year’s plan must be charted out carefully.

Unfortunately, however, the challenges are only mounting and they are likely to mount further in the protracted absence of political stability.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy IMF SBP IMF and Pakistan LCs debt repayments Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

IMF: delay deadliest form of denial?

Projects worth billions of dollars: AIIB voices concern over undue delay

B2B bartering with China to boost exports: minister

Punjab govt, PTI reach deal to defuse tension

Over 200 super rich people in Karachi: Recovery proceedings initiated

Specified goods, services: FBR disallows ST refunds to 5 export-oriented sectors

Public entities warned of stern action: Beneficial owners must be declared in contract documents: PPRA

20 years after US Iraq invasion, Senate acts to end war authorisation

Pakistan among states ‘engaged’ with Iran: US slaps sanctions on 39 entities

Cotton: cabinet approves raise in support price

Nuclear, missile programme not on ‘agenda’ of any talks: FO

Read more stories