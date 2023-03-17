AVN 66.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.18%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
CNERGY 3.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.54%)
DFML 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
DGKC 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.79%)
EPCL 47.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
FCCL 12.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.1%)
FFL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.8%)
FLYNG 6.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.02%)
GGL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
HUBC 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.43%)
HUMNL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.35%)
KAPCO 25.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.86%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.47%)
LOTCHEM 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
MLCF 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.52%)
NETSOL 78.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.82%)
OGDC 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1%)
PAEL 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
PPL 69.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-2.04%)
PRL 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SILK 0.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.1%)
SNGP 42.68 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.25%)
TELE 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
TPLP 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.64%)
TRG 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.87%)
UNITY 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.14%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
BR100 4,190 Decreased By -25.2 (-0.6%)
BR30 15,040 Decreased By -115.3 (-0.76%)
KSE100 41,379 Decreased By -315.1 (-0.76%)
KSE30 15,391 Decreased By -127.4 (-0.82%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

AFP Published March 17, 2023 Updated March 17, 2023 01:45pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a rollercoaster week on a positive note Friday as traders cheered moves to support troubled banks following the collapse of two US lenders last weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.64 percent, or 314.68 points, to 19,518.59.

Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.73 percent, or 23.65 points, to 3,250.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.52 percent, or 10.70 points, to 2,060.18.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

Pakistan to receive first cargo of Russian crude in April: Musadik Malik

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Financial obligations: Chinese firm urges CPPA-G to allocate maximum funds

Friendly delay ‘last hurdle’ to IMF bailout

Toshakhana case arrest warrant: Imran Khan challenges Islamabad court’s verdict in IHC

OGRA allows Hi-Tech Lubricants to operate new oil storage facility in KP

Govt has taken ‘tough’ decisions ‘to save state’: PM

FBR issues negative list of 714 goods

Automated refunds: FBR to apply new risk parameters for processing

Yellen says US banking system sound despite turmoil

Read more stories