Hong Kong stocks finish sharply higher

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks finished a rollercoaster week on a positive note Friday as traders cheered moves to support troubled banks following the collapse of two US lenders last weekend.

The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.64 percent, or 314.68 points, to 19,518.59.

The Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.73 percent, or 23.65 points, to 3,250.55, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange added 0.52 percent, or 10.70 points, to 2,060.18.