AVN 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.67%)
BAFL 30.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 4.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
DFML 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
DGKC 46.85 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.12%)
EPCL 46.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.21%)
FCCL 12.79 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.99%)
FFL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
FLYNG 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2%)
GGL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.61%)
HUBC 69.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 25.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
KEL 2.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 26.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.04%)
NETSOL 79.16 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.71%)
OGDC 90.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.96%)
PAEL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.34%)
PIBTL 4.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.57%)
PPL 70.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.97%)
PRL 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.53%)
SILK 0.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.15%)
SNGP 41.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.95%)
TELE 8.24 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.48%)
TPLP 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.78%)
TRG 112.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.31%)
UNITY 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.08%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,213 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.16%)
BR30 15,138 Decreased By -109 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,656 Decreased By -217.9 (-0.52%)
KSE30 15,508 Decreased By -80.6 (-0.52%)
Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

AFP Published March 16, 2023 Updated March 16, 2023 01:41pm
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday on fresh fears over the banking sector following the collapse of two US lenders at the weekend, while traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.72 percent, or 335.96 points, to 19,203.91.

Hong Kong shares open on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.12 percent, or 36.42 points, to 3,226.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.53 percent, or 31.78 points, to 2,049.48.

Hong Kong stocks

