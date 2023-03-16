Hong Kong stocks end with more losses

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled Thursday on fresh fears over the banking sector following the collapse of two US lenders at the weekend, while traders are also looking ahead to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision next week.

The Hang Seng Index shed 1.72 percent, or 335.96 points, to 19,203.91.

Hong Kong shares open on front foot

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.12 percent, or 36.42 points, to 3,226.89, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.53 percent, or 31.78 points, to 2,049.48.