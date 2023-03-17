Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/ Dispatched/
Ending Bonus Credit on
================================================================================
Pakistan National 30.06.2023 50% Interim Cash 15.03.2023
Shipping Company Dividend
Thal Limited 30.06.2023 30% Interim Cash 16.03.2023
Dividend
================================================================================
Comments