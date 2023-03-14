AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Gandasa prop from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' fetches $50,000 at charity auction in Canada

BR Life & Style Published March 14, 2023 Updated March 14, 2023 03:46pm
A gandasa prop from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' was auctioned for $50,000 at a recent charity event in Toronto, Ontario for cancer patients held by Sahara for Life Trust, according to reports.

One of the 80 gandasa props used in the movie was available for auction with the star of the movie, Fawad Khan, also present.

The initial bid began at $5,000 with 7000 people in attendance at the event. All proceeds are slated to go to Sahara for Life Trust. Interestingly, the actual gandasa used by Khan in the movie is set to be displayed for a walk-through 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience in Lahore, according to reports.

Potential release of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' in India great for 'diplomacy' and 'exchange': Fawad Khan

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' is the highest-grossing Punjabi film of all time, with worldwide box-office revenue climbing Rs2.93 billion.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

Still running successfully in cinemas, the movie has captivated audiences globally. The film also made history by becoming the first Pakistani movie to cross the 100 crore benchmark in 75 years of Pakistani film industry history.

Reviews in: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' lives up to the hype

Speaking to Forbes earlier, Khan expressed his hope that the film's global release may bring larger exposure for Pakistani cinema in the near future.

“Hopefully, it (his film’s global release) will put a foot in the door and open it wider for wider global releases for more Pakistani films. (I hope) investment will also be better if that happens. Wish this one will have fruits for other films to cherish,” Khan is quoted as saying by Forbes.

The film has emerged as one of the top three films from the subcontinent with the highest screen average between 2018-2023 in many overseas territories. In markets like the US, movie's on average per screen gross collection of $12,797 from 89 screens.

'Nobody helped me': Humaima Malick reflects on 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience

