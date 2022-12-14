'Nobody helped me': Humaima Malick reflects on 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience

Actor Humaima Malick, who played the role of 'Daaro Nattni' in the 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', reflected on her experience of featuring in the Pakistani blockbuster, stating that "no one at the set" helped her, and she learnt the Punjabi language on her own. Her remarks came during an appearance on a talk show Tuesday night.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', based on the 1979 film named 'Maula Jatt,' is the story of a prize-fighter looking to seek revenge on the man who killed his parents. Originally based on a short story written by literary giant Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi called 'Gandaasa', the film has been set at a time where directors have felt the Punjabi language and dialect are core ingredients to making the experience authentic. With the remake coming decades later, preserving its cultural authenticity was still going to be key, according to experts, making it crucial that actors learnt the Punjabi language.

During the episode of 'Super Over' on a private television channel, Malick was asked whether the writer of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', Nasir Adeeb, helped her with the Punjabi language and dialect.

She replied that nobody helped her during the entire course of filming the movie and that she had to learn the language on her own.

“I would like to say this very clearly that that nobody taught me Punjabi.

“However, I received a couple of voice notes from him (Adeeb), but I mainly learnt it myself,” she added.

Malick stated that she personally hired a tutor, a veteran Punjabi movie writer, to teach her the language at home.

"No one on the set, none of my fellow actors, helped me out."

She now feels she could learn any language.

Drawing a comparison between the hero role played by Mahira Khan and Malick's anti-hero, the host asked if the outcome would have been different if the two had swapped characters.

“I don’t know about her, I would have done that role great," replied Malick.

Talking about her own role, Malick said that she never watched the original 'Maula Jatt' because director Bilal Lashari wanted her to build the character on her own.

However, she added actor Shaan Shahid gave her a few tips on how to play her character 'Daaro Nattni'.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' recently crossed Rs2 billion at the box office worldwide. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie took a decade to make, and opened worldwide on October 13 to rave reviews by both critics and fans.

Along with Humaima Malick and Mahira, the film features Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.