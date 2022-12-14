AGL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
ANL 8.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
AVN 74.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.23%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.46%)
EPCL 46.22 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.63%)
FCCL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
FFL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
FLYNG 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
FNEL 4.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.73%)
GGGL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
GGL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUMNL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.79%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
MLCF 23.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
OGDC 73.06 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.31%)
PAEL 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.6%)
PIBTL 4.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
PRL 15.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.19%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPL 7.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.2%)
TPLP 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.55%)
TREET 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.74%)
TRG 136.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.39%)
UNITY 16.02 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.43%)
WAVES 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.75%)
BR100 4,165 Increased By 2.8 (0.07%)
BR30 15,172 Increased By 21.7 (0.14%)
KSE100 41,738 Increased By 23.3 (0.06%)
KSE30 15,463 Increased By 32.7 (0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

'Nobody helped me': Humaima Malick reflects on 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience

BR Life & Style Published 14 Dec, 2022 06:53pm
Follow us

Actor Humaima Malick, who played the role of 'Daaro Nattni' in the 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', reflected on her experience of featuring in the Pakistani blockbuster, stating that "no one at the set" helped her, and she learnt the Punjabi language on her own. Her remarks came during an appearance on a talk show Tuesday night.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt', based on the 1979 film named 'Maula Jatt,' is the story of a prize-fighter looking to seek revenge on the man who killed his parents. Originally based on a short story written by literary giant Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi called 'Gandaasa', the film has been set at a time where directors have felt the Punjabi language and dialect are core ingredients to making the experience authentic. With the remake coming decades later, preserving its cultural authenticity was still going to be key, according to experts, making it crucial that actors learnt the Punjabi language.

During the episode of 'Super Over' on a private television channel, Malick was asked whether the writer of 'The Legend of Maula Jatt', Nasir Adeeb, helped her with the Punjabi language and dialect.

Reviews in: 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' lives up to the hype

She replied that nobody helped her during the entire course of filming the movie and that she had to learn the language on her own.

“I would like to say this very clearly that that nobody taught me Punjabi.

“However, I received a couple of voice notes from him (Adeeb), but I mainly learnt it myself,” she added.

Malick stated that she personally hired a tutor, a veteran Punjabi movie writer, to teach her the language at home.

"No one on the set, none of my fellow actors, helped me out."

She now feels she could learn any language.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' crosses Rs2bn at worldwide box office

Drawing a comparison between the hero role played by Mahira Khan and Malick's anti-hero, the host asked if the outcome would have been different if the two had swapped characters.

“I don’t know about her, I would have done that role great," replied Malick.

Talking about her own role, Malick said that she never watched the original 'Maula Jatt' because director Bilal Lashari wanted her to build the character on her own.

However, she added actor Shaan Shahid gave her a few tips on how to play her character 'Daaro Nattni'.

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' recently crossed Rs2 billion at the box office worldwide. Directed by Bilal Lashari, the movie took a decade to make, and opened worldwide on October 13 to rave reviews by both critics and fans.

Along with Humaima Malick and Mahira, the film features Fawad Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi.

Humaima Malick The Legend of Maula Jatt

Comments

1000 characters

'Nobody helped me': Humaima Malick reflects on 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' experience

Remittances continue to decline, clock in at $2.1bn in November

Dar admits 'huge smuggling of dollars' taking place as Pakistan's forex reserves suffer

Hina Rabbani Khar says no country has used terrorism better than India

China calls US ‘destroyer’ of global trading system at WTO

Rupee remains stable, settles at 224.71 against US dollar

Sri Lanka expects up to $8bn more in loans, asset restructuring

Lahore smog: LHC orders closure of markets, restaurants by 10pm on weekdays

Kohinoor Spinning Mills announces temporary shutdown as downturn bites

Oil prices up amid forecasts of 2023 demand uptick

ECP rejects PTI’s plea seeking disqualification of Faryal Talpur

Read more stories