IHC upholds Zahir Jaffer’s death penalty in Noor Mukadam murder case

The Islamabad High Court on Monday upheld the death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffer, the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case, Aaj News reported.

A two-member bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan announced the verdict which was earlier reserved on December 21, 2022.

The IHC rejected Zahir’s exemption plea and sentenced him to death twice, turning the 25-year jail term awarded to Zahir into the death penalty.

The court also dismissed the pleas of Zahir’s household staff Mohammad Iftikhar and Mohammad Jan. Both co-accused had challenged the trial court’s verdict.

Noor Mukadam, a 27-year-old woman, was murdered on July 20, 2021, within the jurisdictions of the Kohsar police station in Islamabad’s F-7/4 area. The Islamabad police had arrested Zahir on the night of July 20 from his house where, according to Noor’s parents, he had killed her with a sharp instrument and severed her head.

On Feb 24, 2022, an Islamabad sessions court sentenced Zahir to death and awarded 10 years imprisonment to two co-accused Mohammad Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad.

However, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamji – the parents of Zahir Jaffer – and all other suspects including Therapy Works employees were acquitted.

The co-accused, Muhammad Iftikhar and Jan Mohammad, who were working at Zahir’s home as watchman and gardener, respectively, were punished for aiding in the abetment of crime. Another employee, Jameel (chef) was acquitted by the court.

Shortly after the verdict was out, Noor’s father Shaukat Mukadam said a favourable court decision was critical. He said he has repeatedly said that this case was not only about his daughter, but was a question of all the daughters of Pakistan.

Shaukat said that he was expecting a favourable decision and that he is glad that the court took the right decision. However, he denied commenting on the suspects who have been acquitted.

Noor’s father said that he was not contacted by anybody regarding a patch up and even if somebody contacts him now, he will not agree to it.

Replying to a question regarding media trials and support from society, he said that the world was standing with them and his family did not need to put in much effort to highlight Noor’s case.

Following the verdict, Zahir approached the IHC in March 2022 challenging his death sentence.