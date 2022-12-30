Noor Mukadam murder case: IHC rejects Zahir’s request over his US nationality documents

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected the request of Zahir Jaffer – the main accused in Noor Mukadam murder case – to make his American nationality documents part of the case.

A two-member judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Zahir Jaffar.

The counsel for the petitioner took the plea that it should be on record that his client is also holding an American nationality.

However, the chief justice remarked that how effective the case would be even if the documents are made part of the record, adding “whether the accused wanted to take advantage of his American nationality”.

He observed that if it had been the case, every foreign national could have come to Pakistan and fled after killing someone in the country.

The chief justice made it crystal clear that no matter what, the law of the land will take its course in this case.

The court maintained the objections raised by the IHC Registrar Office on the plea of the accused Jaffer and dismissed the case.

The Registrar Office had objected that no such petition could be filed once the decision in the main appeal was reserved.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022