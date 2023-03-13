Dar-led monitoring committee bans use of over 1800cc cars by govt officials

Monitoring committee led by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Monday expressed “serious concerns” over the use of SUV/Sedan cars of above 1800cc by government officers and directed relevant authorities to immediately stop the use of all these vehicles by government officials.

The development comes as Dar chaired the second meeting of the monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of austerity measures, at Finance Division, read a statement released by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of the decisions of its first meeting on the implementation of austerity measures.

“The meeting was updated on the status of the use of luxury vehicles and was apprised that a majority of the allocated vehicles have been returned back by the cabinet members. The meeting expressed concern about the non-return of the remaining luxury vehicles and directed the cabinet division for strict implementation of the decision and to get back the luxury vehicles within three days.

The meeting also deliberated on the withdrawal of use of security vehicles and decided to implement the decision in its letter and spirit.

Meanwhile, the monitoring committee entrusted the Ministry of Law and Justice with the task to approach the superior judiciary suggesting implementation of austerity measures in judiciary and approach the Chairman Senate and Speaker National Assembly of Pakistan regarding the use of tele-conferences for all meetings to save time and expenditure.

The meeting was also informed that Ministry of IPC has already approached the provincial governments suggesting implementation of similar austerity measures in their respective provinces.

It was learnt that the new timing for office work will be 7:30am to 2:30pm and upto 12.30pm on Friday starting from first of Ramadan and will be followed in the summer season as per decision of the cabinet.

"A notification will be issued accordingly in this regard," it said.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar emphasizing on the current economic situation in the country directed all the concerned to expedite the implementation of austerity measures with sincerity and true spirit without any exception.