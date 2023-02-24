Austerity plan: PM orders constitution of monitoring body

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to establish a monitoring committee on the implementation of the decisions taken regarding austerity and savings.

A day after announcing the austerity plan, the prime minister presided over a meeting regarding the implementation of austerity and austerity policy at the government level on Thursday.

The premier said that the decisions taken in the last meeting of the federal cabinet regarding austerity and simplicity will have far-reaching impacts and implementation of these decisions will yield saving to the national kitty.

Cabinet members to forgo salaries, perks, says PM Shehbaz while announcing austerity measures

He added that these decisions have been widely accepted by the people, but the effective results depend on the full implementation of the measures.

The prime minister directed to establish a monitoring committee for full implementation of the decisions taken regarding austerity and savings. The monitoring committee would have representation of cabinet member of each coalition party.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023