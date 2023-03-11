BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from March 10, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR
- KSE-100 closes 0.5% up amid ‘hopes of IMF programme revival’
- 'Pakistan has a bright future': UK keen to liberalise trade, identify investment opportunities
- Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16: minister for religious affairs
- Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis
- Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept
- Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants
- Rupee recovers, settles at 280.77 against US dollar
- Bilawal says IMF not being fair
- Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan
