BR's refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from March 10, 2023
BR Web Desk Published March 11, 2023 Updated March 11, 2023 08:45am
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 closes 0.5% up amid ‘hopes of IMF programme revival’

Read here for details.

  • 'Pakistan has a bright future': UK keen to liberalise trade, identify investment opportunities

Read here for details.

  • Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16: minister for religious affairs

Read here for details.

  • Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

Read here for details.

  • Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Read here for details.

  • Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Read here for details.

  • Rupee recovers, settles at 280.77 against US dollar

Read here for details.

  • Bilawal says IMF not being fair

Read here for details.

  • Govt expedites efforts to implement Rs110bn post-flood package for Balochistan

Read here for details.

Comments

1000 characters

