Jun 15, 2024
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz says transition to E-Office will provide better public services, ensure transparency

  • Premier says billions of rupees could be saved by using the platform in government offices
BR Web Desk Published June 15, 2024 Updated June 15, 2024 06:56pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday that the use of the E-Office system in government ministries and departments was aimed at providing better services to the public and ensuring transparency, according to Radio Pakistan.

The prime minister chaired an important review meeting on shifting of federal government’s run ministries and departments to E-Office.

PM Shehbaz tells Chinese investors Pakistan taking measures to improve governance

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister of State for Information and Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja, PM’s Coordinator Rana Ahsan Afzal and other relevant senior officials, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

During the meeting, the prime minister observed that with this system, billions of rupees in national exchequers could be saved and the lesser use of paper would also have positive effects on the environment.

He also directed for simplification and security of the E-office system.

He directed to expedite progress on a cooperation agreement with Chinese company Huawei.

FBR reforms top priority, says minister

The meeting was briefed about the E-Office system and the progress on its implementation and reforms.

Earlier, in a meeting with potential Chinese investors in Beijing, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated that Pakistan was working on enhancing governance, expanding its tax net, and facilitating business practices to help attract foreign direct investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistani government

