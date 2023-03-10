AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 10:03pm
Follow us

The security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan districts, the military's media affairs wing said.

"Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists," an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It added that the killed terrorists were involved in anti-state activities.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR added.

The development comes days after the security forces neautralised nine terrorists in an IBO in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

"On 08 March 2023, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and six terrorists were killed," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

It said that locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.

ISPR North Waziristan South Waziristan

Comments

1000 characters

Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

Rupee recovers, settles at 280.77 against US dollar

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

At UN, FM Bilawal calls for global unity to fight against growing Islamophobia

Banking regulators close SVB, move quickly to avert crisis

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices hit 20-month low, incentivises Chinese return

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Punjab CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

No election until Imran Khan brought to justice: Maryam Nawaz

Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16: minister for religious affairs

Read more stories