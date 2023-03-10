Five terrorists killed in North, South Waziristan operations: ISPR

The security forces on Friday killed five terrorists in intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in North and South Waziristan districts, the military's media affairs wing said.

"Weapons, ammunition and a large quantity of equipment were also recovered from the killed terrorists," an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

It added that the killed terrorists were involved in anti-state activities.

"The Pakistan Army is determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism from every inch of our territory with an unflinching resolve," the ISPR added.

The development comes days after the security forces neautralised nine terrorists in an IBO in the general area of Datta Khel, North Waziristan District.

"On 08 March 2023, an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in general area Datta Khel, North Waziristan District and six terrorists were killed," said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

It said that locals of the area appreciated the security forces’ response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism from the area.