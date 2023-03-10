Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16: minister for religious affairs

Minister of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor said on Friday that Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16 to March 31, 2023.

While announcing Hajj Policy 2023 in a press conference, he stated that applications can be submitted in 14 designated banks of the country.

Pilgrims in northern part of Pakistan are liable to pay Rs1.175 million for Hajj while people in southern part will be charged Rs1.165 million, he said.

“The Hajj cost for Pakistan is below India, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. On our request, the government of Saudi Arabia has reduced the cost of Hajj for Pakistan,” he said. “Moreover, the Ministry of Finance has pledged an amount of $90 million to facilitate Hajj.”

“The price of Hajj has risen due to rupee devaluation,” the minister said. “Pakistan’s quota for Hajj 2023 is 179,210 pilgrims.”

According to him, pilgrims will can avail train service in Mina and Muzdalifah.

He added that the government was making efforts to provide all possible facilities to pilgrims.

Only necessary expenses are added to Hajj price, he said.

Govt will extend maximum support to pilgrims for Hajj 2023: Ishaq Dar

Last week, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar committed to extend maximum support and cooperation for facilitating the pilgrims for Hajj 2023.

Chairing a meeting on Hajj Policy-2023, he stated that Hajj is a sacred religious obligation that has to be performed by every Muslim and “we have to play our part for the blessings of Almighty Allah.”

According to a press release, the meeting was apprised of the Hajj-2023 policy and the expected number of Pakistanis who had applied for Hajj.

In the meeting, Shakoor informed the finance minister about certain issues related to foreign exchange and sought his support.

He further thanked the finance minister for cooperation and support.

Moreover, Pakistan International Airlines is also expected to commence Hajj operations shortly.