AVN 66.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.33%)
BAFL 30.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-5.48%)
BOP 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.14%)
CNERGY 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.65%)
DFML 12.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
DGKC 43.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
EPCL 47.44 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.24%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.59%)
FFL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (10.89%)
FLYNG 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
GGL 11.37 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.07%)
HUBC 70.30 Decreased By ▼ -5.70 (-7.5%)
HUMNL 5.81 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.47%)
KAPCO 25.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.63%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.37%)
LOTCHEM 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.51%)
MLCF 25.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
NETSOL 80.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.08%)
OGDC 86.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.59%)
PAEL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.92%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.04%)
PPL 68.73 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.39%)
PRL 13.28 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.53%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-10%)
SNGP 41.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.42%)
TPLP 15.26 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.95%)
TRG 113.77 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.19%)
UNITY 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.46%)
WTL 1.32 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.76%)
BR100 4,193 Increased By 24.1 (0.58%)
BR30 15,011 Increased By 61.7 (0.41%)
KSE100 41,794 Increased By 208.3 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,552 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.71%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

KSE-100 closes 0.5% up amid ‘hopes of IMF programme revival’

BR Web Desk Published March 10, 2023 Updated March 10, 2023 07:21pm
Follow us

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) saw an optimistic session on Friday and the KSE-100 Index climbed 0.5% as investors remained hopeful of staff-level agreement between Pakistan and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The market climbed throughout the day but lack of positive developments capped gains.

At close on Friday, the KSE-100 Index recorded an increase of 208.33 points or 0.5% to close at 41,793.87.

KSE-100 rises 0.55% on Ishaq Dar’s comments

Trading began with a jump and the KSE-100 Index closed first session with an over 160-point gain. The index rose further in the second half.

Automobile, cement, chemical and banking sectors closed with gains while oil segment ended in the red.

Capital Stake stated in its report that carrying forward gains made in the previous session, the PSX ended the session on Friday in green.

“Indices accumulated gains all day long while volumes grew from last close,” the report said.

A report from Topline Securities stated that KSE-100 Index traded in the positive zone during the trading session to close at 41,794 level (up by 0.50%).

“This positivity in the market can be attributed to Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar stated that the staff-level agreement with the IMF would be struck in the next few days.”

On the economic front, rupee found some respite against the US dollar, appreciating Rs1.53 or 0.54% to close at 280.77.

Moreover, the inflow of overseas workers’ remittances maintained a subdued trend when compared on a yearly basis, clocking in at $2 billion in February 2023, a drop of 9.5%.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $487 million, clocking in at $4.3 billion as of March 3.

Sectors lifting the benchmark KSE-100 index higher included banking (70.78 points), technology and communication (36.14 points) and fertiliser (36.04 points).

Volume on the all-share index rose to 272.7 million from 229.1 million on Thursday. The value of shares traded fell to Rs6.8 billion from Rs7.4 billion recorded in the previous session.

Fauji Foods was the volume leader with 24.4 million shares followed by Telecard Limited with 23.5 million shares and WorldCall Telecom with 19.1 million shares.

Shares of 329 companies were traded on Friday, of which 222 registered an increase, 86 recorded a fall and 21 remained unchanged.

PSX KSE 100 KSE100 index KSE companies listed on PSX Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) KSE index

Comments

1000 characters

KSE-100 closes 0.5% up amid ‘hopes of IMF programme revival’

Rupee recovers, settles at 280.77 against US dollar

Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

Remittances clock in at $2bn in February, down 9.5% on a yearly basis

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG prices hit 20-month low, incentivises Chinese return

Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

Punjab CTD arrests 12 alleged terrorists linked to TTP, Al-Qaeda

No election until Imran Khan brought to justice: Maryam Nawaz

Hajj applications can be submitted from March 16: minister for religious affairs

'Pakistan has a bright future': UK keen to liberalise trade, identify investment opportunities

Read more stories