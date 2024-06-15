PM Shehbaz says departments causing financial losses to be shut down

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Saturday said that government institutions causing massive financial losses will be shut down, Aaj News reported.

In his address to the nation, the premier gave the example of the Pakistan Public Works Department, saying that the department was a burden on the nation.

“I have decided to close institutions that have become a burden instead of offering assistance,” he said, adding that a ministerial committee has been formed.

JUI-F lashes out at federal govt for ‘ignoring’ people in budget

“I will come to you with a new message in a couple of months,” PM Shehbaz said. “I think it will be a big step to reduce expenses and save funds.”

The premier mentioned his recent trips to China and the Middle East, saying that commitments for investment were secured during the visits.

At the beginning of his speech, he referred to the Palestinian situation and Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He also discussed the performance of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) after the ouster of former prime minister Imran Khan in 2022 through a vote of no-confidence.

In addition, PM Shehbaz noted that his government completed 100 days on Saturday. The premier mentioned the government’s Friday price cuts for petrol and diesel.

BISP allocated Rs598.71bn

“We need to develop investment, business, and education for the country’s talented youth,” he said.

PM Shehbaz said that the environment should be made conducive for domestic investment before any foreign investment.

“We will then stand on our own feet,” he said, adding that Pakistan soon will leave its neighbours behind in the race towards progress.

The premier said that the rise in the Pakistan Stock Exchange to 77,000 points was a testament to the government’s recently presented federal budget.