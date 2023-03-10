AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
Not for US to determine modalities in which India, Pakistan engage: State Dept

  • 'What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts': US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price
The US has said that while it supports diplomacy between Pakistan and India to resolve longstanding disputes, it is not for Washington to determine the modalities or the way in which both neighbours engage.

During a press briefing, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price was asked to comment about peace talks between Pakistan and India.

"I will speak to the message we sent to both India and Pakistan. We support constructive dialogue. We support diplomacy between India and Pakistan to resolve, again, another set of longstanding disputes.

US says dialogue between India, Pakistan 'a matter for those two countries'

We are a partner. We are willing to support that process in any way that they deem appropriate, but ultimately these are decisions that India and Pakistan themselves are going to have to make," the spokesman said.

While commenting on the US having the power and authority to mediate between the two partners, Price said that these are decisions for the countries themselves, adding that if the neighbours agree on a particular role for the US, then Washington is prepared to, as a partner to both countries, support that process in any way that it responsibly can.

"But ultimately, it is not for the United States to determine the modalities or the way in which India and Pakistan engage one another.

What we support is constructive dialogue, meaningful diplomacy between India and Pakistan in the first instance to resolve longstanding conflicts," he said.

