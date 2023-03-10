AVN 66.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.98%)
Balochistan High Court suspends Imran Khan's arrest warrants

  • A judicial magistrate had earlier issued arrest warrant and directed authorities to present the former PM in court
BR Web Desk Published 10 Mar, 2023 01:25pm
The Balochistan High Court (BHC) suspended on Friday non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan by a Quetta judicial magistrate in a case of hate speech against state institutions and officers.

Earlier, a Quetta police team arrived in Lahore on Friday to arrest Imran in compliance with a court order. The PTI had then approached the high court, seeking the cancellation of Imran’s warrants.

BHC’s Justice Zaheer-Ud-Din Kakar suspended the arrest warrants for two weeks after listening to arguments from the petitioner’s lawyer.

Notices have been issued to Quetta inspector general of police, director investigation, senior superintendent (legal), the station house officer and the complainant.

The hearing has been adjourned for two weeks.

The judicial magistrate had earlier issued the arrest warrant and directed authorities to present the former PM in court.

On Monday, police Quetta lodged a case against the former prime minister at the Bijli Road police station for alleged hate speech against state institutions.

Balochistan police head to Lahore to arrest IK

In the FIR, the complainant said that Islamabad police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chief but he evaded his arrest and later addressed his workers through a video link in which he incited the public against institutions.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had suspended the non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran by a district and sessions court in the Toshakhana reference till March 13.

IHC suspends Imran Khan’s arrest warrant in Toshakhana case

As per the order by Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal, the accused has not challenged the said order at any forum.

The accused was in a position to appear in this court on February 28 after his appearance in different courts but he wilfully avoided appearing in this court, the order said.

