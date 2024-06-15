AIRLINK 81.10 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.25%)
Industrial sector: PM announces major power tariff cut

Recorder Report Published 15 Jun, 2024 06:57am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has announced Rs10.69 per unit reduction in the price of electricity for industries.

According to the announcement, the price of electricity for the industry and export sector has been fixed at Rs34.99 per unit.

The prime minister office said that Nepra had proposed a reduction in the price of electricity for industries by Rs10.69 per unit. As a result of the Prime Minister’s package for industrial sector, the burden of more than Rs200 billion will be lessened from the industries.

Tariff rationalisation for industries: PM orders preparation of strategy

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) further stated that this package was made to enable the industries to be competitive in the cost of goods in the global market, adding that this package will reduce the cost of production of industrial and agricultural products and significantly increase exports. It would increase industrial activity and generate employment opportunities. The country’s economy will benefit from the speed of the wheel of industries and increase in exports, said the PMO.

