Mar 10, 2023
Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report Published 10 Mar, 2023 03:46am
KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

====================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start           AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date              EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
====================================================================================================
Colgate-Palmolive (Pakistan) 
Ltd. #                           02-03-2023   10-03-2023                                  10-03-2023
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                  08-03-2023   10-03-2023    22.50% (ii)    06-03-2023
Thal Limited                     08-03-2023   10-03-2023    30% (i)        06-03-2023
Habib Metro Modaraba **          10-03-2023   10-03-2023
Shadman Cotton Mills 
Limited #                        04-03-2023   11-03-2023                                  11-03-2023
Bestway Cement Limited           08-03-2023   11-03-2023    60% (ii)       06-03-2023
Kot Addu Power Company 
Limited                          09-03-2023   11-03-2023    35% (i)        07-03-2023
Atlas Honda Limited #            06-03-2023   13-03-2023                                  13-03-2023
Ghani Glass Limited              09-03-2023   13-03-2023    10% (ii)       07-03-2023
Frontier Ceramics Limited #      09-03-2023   15-03-2023                                  15-03-2023
Pakistan Oilfields Limited       13-03-2023   15-03-2023    200% (i)       09-03-2023
Attock Petroleum Limited         13-03-2023   15-03-2023    125% (i)       09-03-2023
(AKBLTFC7) Askari Bank 
Limited                          09-03-2023   16-03-2023
Jahangir Siddiqui & Co. 
Ltd. #                           09-03-2023   16-03-2023                                  16-03-2023
Pakistan Services Limited        10-03-2023   16-03-2023                                  16-03-2023
The Hub Power Company 
Limited                          14-03-2023   16-03-2023    57.5% (F)      10-03-2023
Pakistan Petroleum Limited 
(P ref)                          14-03-2023   16-03-2023    10% (i)
Pakistan Petroleum Limited       14-03-2023   16-03-2023    10% (i)        10-03-2023
Treet Corporation Limited #      11-03-2023   17-03-2023                                  17-03-2023
Feroze1888 Mills Limited         15-03-2023   17-03-2023    20.5% (i)      13-03-2023
Sazgar Engineering Works 
Limited #                        12-03-2023   18-03-2023                                  18-03-2023
(HUBCSC4) The Hub Power
Company Ltd Sukuk Certificate    06-03-2023   19-03-2023
Nadeem Textile Mills Limited #   13-03-2023   20-03-2023                                  20-03-2023
Bank Alfalah Limited             14-03-2023   20-03-2023    25% (F)        10-03-2023     20-03-2023
Olympia Mills Limited #          14-03-2023   20-03-2023                                  20-03-2023
Salman Noman Enterprises 
Limited #                        13-03-2023   21-03-2023                                  21-03-2023
Bank AL Habib Limited            14-03-2023   21-03-2023    70% (F)        10-03-2023     21-03-2023
Fauji Foods Limited              15-03-2023   21-03-2023    NIL                           21-03-2023
MetaTech Health Limited #        17-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Kohinoor Industries 
Limited #                        18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Crescent Jute Products 
Limited #                        18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
Synthetic Products 
Enterprises Limited              18-03-2023   24-03-2023                                  24-03-2023
(BAFLTFC6) Bank Alfalah 
Limited                          11-03-2023   25-03-2023
(HBLTFC2) Habib Bank Limited     20-03-2023   26-03-2023
MCB Bank Limited                 16-03-2023   27-03-2023    60% (F)        14-03-2023     27-03-2023
Reliance Cotton Spinning 
Mills Ltd.                       21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                  27-03-2023
Soneri Bank Limited              21-03-2023   27-03-2023    10% (F)        17-03-2023     27-03-2023
Zephyr Textiles Limited #        21-03-2023   27-03-2023                                  27-03-2023
Allied Bank Limited              21-03-2023   28-03-2023    25% (F)        17-03-2023     28-03-2023
Ittehad Chemicals Limted #       21-03-2023   28-03-2023                                  28-03-2023
(HBLTFC3) Habib B ank Limited    22-03-2023   28-03-2023
Engro Fertilizers Limited        22-03-2023   28-03-2023    50% (F)        20-03-2023     28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim 
Limited                          24-03-2023   28-03-2023    NIL                           28-03-2023
Fauji Fertilizer Company 
Limited                          26-03-2023   28-03-2023    31.50% (F)     22-03-2023     28-03-2023
Standard Chartered Bank 
(Pak) Ltd                        20-03-2023   29-03-2023    25% (F)        16-03-2023     29-03-2023
Faysal Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    10% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Meezan Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    30% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Askari Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    15% (B)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
United Bank Limited              22-03-2023   29-03-2023    90% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Habib Bank Limited               22-03-2023   29-03-2023    15% (F)        20-03-2023     29-03-2023
Samba Bank Limited               23-03-2023   29-03-2023    NIL                           29-03-2023
The Bank of Punjab               23-03-2023   29-03-2023    10% (B)        21-03-2023     29-03-2023
Engro Powergen Qadirpur 
Limited                          23-03-2023   29-03-2023    NIL                           29-03-2023
JS Bank Limited                  29-03-2023   29-03-2023                                  29-03-2023
Al-Noor Sugar Mills 
Limited #                        21-03-2023   30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
National Bank of Pakistan        22-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
Summit Bank Limited              23-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
Habib Metropolitan Bank 
Limited                          23-03-2023   30-03-2023    32.5% (F)      21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Jubilee Life Insurance Co. 
Limited                          24-03-2023   30-03-2023    100% (F)15% (b)21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Engro Corporation Limited        24-03-2023   30-03-2023    10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
ZIL Limited                      24-03-2023   30-03-2023    NIL                           30-03-2023
BankIslami Pakistan Limited      24-03-2023   30-03-2023    10% (F)        21-03-2023     30-03-2023
Noon Sugar Mills Limited #       24-03-2023   30-03-2023                                  30-03-2023
Nishat Mills Limited #           18-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
Gul Ahmed Textile Mills 
Limited #                        24-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
EFU Life Assurance Limited       25-03-2023   31-03-2023    105% (F)       22-03-2023
East West Insurance Company 
Ltd. #                           29-03-2023   31-03-2023                                  31-03-2023
Trust Securities & Brokerage 
Ltd. #                           25-03-2023   1-Apr-23                                      1-Apr-23
Tri-Pack Films Limited           4-Apr-23     10-Apr-23     50% (F)        31-03-2023      10-Apr-23
JS Investments Limited           6-Apr-23     12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Unilever Pakistan Foods 
Limited                          10-Apr-23    12-Apr-23     NIL                            12-Apr-23
Lotte Chemical Pakistan 
Limited                          7-Apr-23     13-Apr-23     20% (F)        5-Apr-23        13-Apr-23
Adamjee Life Assurance Co. 
Limited                          8-Apr-23     15-Apr-23     NIL                            15-Apr-23
Nestle Pakistan Limited          10-Apr-23    17-Apr-23     950% (F)       6-Apr-23        17-Apr-23
Frieslandcampina Engro
Pakistan Limited                 11-Apr-23    18-Apr-23     NIL                            18-Apr-23
AGP Limited                      12-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     20% (F)        10-Apr-23       19-Apr-23
Bata Pakistan Limited #          13-Apr-23    19-Apr-23     NIL                            19-Apr-23
Abbott Laboratories 
(Pakistan) Limited               14-Apr-23    20-Apr-23     NIL                            20-Apr-23
ENGRO P OLYMER &
CHEM. (PREF)                     18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     5% (F)         14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Engro Polymer & Chemicals 
Limited                          18-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     25% (F)        14-Apr-23       25-Apr-23
Cyan Limited                     19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Dawood Hercules Corporation 
Limited                          19-Apr-23    25-Apr-23     NIL                            25-Apr-23
Lalpir Power Limited             13-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        11-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakgen Power Limited             19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     20% (F)        17-Apr-23       26-Apr-23
Pakistan Telecommunication
Company Ltd                      19-Apr-23    26-Apr-23     NIL                            26-Apr-23
Pakistan Tobacco Co. Ltd.        21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
TPL Insurance Limited            21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
GlaxoSmithKline Pakistan 
Limited                          21-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     NIL                            27-Apr-23
Rafhan Maize Products
Company Limited                  25-Apr-23    27-Apr-23     750% (F)       21-Apr-23       27-Apr-23
JS Global Capital Limited        21-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     NIL                            28-Apr-23
P akistan Oxygen L imited        22-Apr-23    28-Apr-23     25% (B)        20-A pr-2023    28-Apr-23
Highnoon Laboratories Limited    22-Apr-23    29-Apr-23     200% (F)10% (b)20-Apr-23       29-Apr-23
====================================================================================================
Indications:
Extra Ordinary General Meeting                                   #
Final Book Closure                                              **

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PSX Dates of Closure of Books Annual General Meetings

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

