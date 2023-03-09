AVN 65.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
Alkhidmat launches women empowerment programme

Recorder Report Published 09 Mar, 2023 06:23am
KARACHI: The Karachi chapter of Alkhidmat Foundation has launched its Bano Qabil women’s empowerment programme, which aims to impart IT-based education to the females.

The initiative was unveiled on the International Women’s Day during a ceremony held at a hotel, which was inaugurated by Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the programme targeted 50,000 women for IT courses that would help them to contribute to their household expenses while earning from home.

The courses are designed to ensure that women may even teach them to their children at home after learning themselves.

Hafiz Naeem said that there are over one million children in Karachi who are out of schools, while a disproportionate number of those who have completed their matriculation but cannot carry their education to a higher level for lack of opportunities or finances.

Thus, he said, Alkhidmat has initiated the Bano Qabil program for youth in which 10,000 young boys and girls have already started taking free, advanced IT courses that will help their careers grow in IT skills.

Now, this program is being expanded to include working women and housewives who could also learn these skills and contribute to their household spending, he added.

CEO Alkhidmat Karachi Naveed Ali Baig announced to open the registrations for the program and urged women to come forward and enrol themselves for the IT-based education on its website.

President Women’s Wing Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi Asma Safeer said that women has an important role in the society and build its foundations.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, it was necessary to speak up for women’s rights and safeguard them, for which Jamaat-e-Islami’s Women’s Wing is leading the role.

Director Bano Qabil Program Farooq Kamlani, Project Director Salman Sheikh, IBA’s Ayesha Anas, Professor Federal Urdu University Dr Sabah Zehra, Dr Fatima Naqvi, Dr Zainab Ansari, Fiza Asr, Samiya Lari, Ambreen Haseeb Amber, Humaira Mehboob and others also spoke.

