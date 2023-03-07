AVN 65.25 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.26%)
BAFL 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.54%)
BOP 4.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.36%)
CNERGY 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.28%)
DFML 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.24%)
DGKC 42.01 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.44%)
EPCL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.59%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.42%)
FLYNG 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.92%)
GGL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
HUBC 72.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.14%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.14%)
KAPCO 25.79 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-11.01%)
KEL 2.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.9%)
LOTCHEM 25.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.6%)
MLCF 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.44%)
NETSOL 77.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
OGDC 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-2.02%)
PAEL 10.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.22%)
PIBTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.81%)
PPL 68.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.49%)
PRL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
SILK 0.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.14 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.03%)
TPLP 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.75%)
TRG 112.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.15%)
UNITY 12.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.03%)
BR100 4,103 Decreased By -5.7 (-0.14%)
BR30 14,535 Decreased By -58.8 (-0.4%)
KSE100 41,335 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.24%)
KSE30 15,527 Decreased By -48.7 (-0.31%)
Brecorder Logo
Mar 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

  • Both sides will discuss issues including regional security and counter-terrorism measures
BR Web Desk Published 07 Mar, 2023 04:09pm
Follow us

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that a government-level delegation from Afghanistan is due in Pakistan soon for continuation of talks related to various issues including regional security and counter-terrorism measures.

In a press conference, he said that Afghanistan should not be used by terrorists in accordance with the Doha Agreement ( a peace agreement signed In February 2020 between the US and the Taliban to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan).

“We asked them to honour the accord and they agreed,” the minister added.

Asif said Pakistan fought hard to rein in terrorism and vowed the government would do so again.

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

“We will fight as we did in the past.” He insisted there would be accountability for people who agreed to fight “America’s war” in the 80s.

Asif led a delegation to Kabul last month to meet with officials of the Afghan interim government and hold talks on a variety of issues ranging from security to bilateral cooperation.

The two sides specifically discussed security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures.

TTP warns of more attacks against police

The talks also centred on growing concern of terrorism in the region, particularly from the banned militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries.”

During the visit, Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar had noted that political and security issues should not affect trade and economic matters between the two countries and be kept separate from political and security problems.

Pakistan Afghanistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif

Comments

1000 characters

Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

3rd successive gain: rupee settles at 277.87 against US dollar

Imran Khan never made request to meet COAS: Fawad Chaudhry

IMF temporarily hikes limits on members’ annual, cumulative access to its resources

Pakistan’s fintech Trukkr says it has raised $6.4mn in seed funding

China’s Xi Jinping slams US-led ‘suppression’

Sri Lanka president says China agrees to restructure loans

US wants hike in global crude output, including from OPEC: official

PSM privatization: PM grills PC for its failure to satisfy potential buyers

Jul-Nov period: Nepra allows imposition of power surcharges

Read more stories