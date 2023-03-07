Afghan delegation to visit Pakistan soon: Khawaja Asif

Defence Minister of Pakistan Khawaja Asif said on Tuesday that a government-level delegation from Afghanistan is due in Pakistan soon for continuation of talks related to various issues including regional security and counter-terrorism measures.

In a press conference, he said that Afghanistan should not be used by terrorists in accordance with the Doha Agreement ( a peace agreement signed In February 2020 between the US and the Taliban to bring an end to the 2001–2021 war in Afghanistan).

“We asked them to honour the accord and they agreed,” the minister added.

Asif said Pakistan fought hard to rein in terrorism and vowed the government would do so again.

“We will fight as we did in the past.” He insisted there would be accountability for people who agreed to fight “America’s war” in the 80s.

Asif led a delegation to Kabul last month to meet with officials of the Afghan interim government and hold talks on a variety of issues ranging from security to bilateral cooperation.

The two sides specifically discussed security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures.

The talks also centred on growing concern of terrorism in the region, particularly from the banned militant groups Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

“Pakistan and Afghanistan are neighbours and should have cordial relations,” stated the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan wants expansion of commercial and economic relations with Pakistan as such relations are in the interest of both countries.”

During the visit, Afghanistan’s Acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Baradar had noted that political and security issues should not affect trade and economic matters between the two countries and be kept separate from political and security problems.