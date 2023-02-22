AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.11%)
BAFL 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.39%)
BOP 4.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.01%)
CNERGY 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.48%)
DFML 12.53 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.56%)
DGKC 41.53 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.57%)
EPCL 45.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.41%)
FCCL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.73%)
FFL 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.26%)
FLYNG 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.51%)
GGL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.27%)
HUBC 68.50 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (4.4%)
HUMNL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.13%)
KAPCO 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
KEL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.28%)
MLCF 24.03 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (9.68%)
NETSOL 77.99 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (1.55%)
OGDC 90.60 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.98%)
PAEL 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.46%)
PIBTL 4.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.99%)
PPL 70.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.54%)
PRL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.63%)
SILK 0.87 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (6.1%)
SNGP 42.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.3%)
TELE 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.89%)
TPLP 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 116.50 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (3.74%)
UNITY 13.81 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.57%)
BR100 4,123 Increased By 35.9 (0.88%)
BR30 14,617 Increased By 100.5 (0.69%)
KSE100 41,168 Increased By 217.8 (0.53%)
KSE30 15,528 Increased By 95.6 (0.62%)
Brecorder Logo
Feb 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

  • Defence Minister Khawaja Asif is leading the delegation
BR Web Desk Published February 22, 2023 Updated February 22, 2023 03:49pm
Follow us

A high-ranking Pakistani delegation led by the Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif arrived in Kabul on Wednesday to meet with officials of the Afghan interim government.

According to a tweet by the Foreign Office, the two sides will discuss security-related matters including counter-terrorism measures.

Asif was accompanied by DG ISI Nadeem Anjum.

The delegation’s visit comes at a time when Pakistan is witnessing a spike in terrorism incidents, including one in the Police Lines in Peshawar and one on the Karachi Police Office.

Moreover, the Torkham border has been closed for past three days day following a deadlock over starting a dialogue prevailed between border officials of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Thousands of trucks stuck at Afghan-Pakistan border crossing

On Saturday, Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif said that national harmony was needed to uproot the “monster of terrorism”, adding that “Imran Khan’s lust for power was creating hurdles in achieving that.”

PM condemns terrorist attack at Balochistan Levies Force checkpost

Talking to a private media channel, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) avoided building a national consensus against terrorism by refusing to participate in the All Parties Conference (APC) called in the wake of the Police Lines Peshawar tragedy.

While condemning the Karachi terror attack, the minister said the government’s top priority was to control terrorism and deal with the economic crisis and that it had kept all political differences and instability aside to achieve those endeavours.

TTP warns of more attacks against police

Last week, five terrorists attacked Karachi Police office. In response, a counter-terrorism operation featuring personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers and Sindh Police was launched.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) took responsibility for the attack in a message sent by its spokesman to journalists.

The TTP, which is separate from the Afghan Taliban but with a similar fundamental ideology, emerged in Pakistan in 2007 and carried out a horrific wave of violence that was largely crushed by a military operation launched in late 2014.

Security forces clear Karachi police office, terrorists killed

But attacks – mostly targeting security forces – have been on the rise again since the Afghan Taliban seized control of Kabul in August 2021 and a shaky months-long ceasefire between the TTP and Islamabad ended in November last year.

Pakistan Afghanistan Afghan Taliban Afghan government Pak Afghan trade Khawaja Asif Afghanistan’s Afghan Pakistani border Khawaja Muhammad Asif Pakistan Afghanistan border

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistani delegation reaches Kabul to discuss ‘security-related matters’

'Jail Bharo' campaign commences as PTI leaders converge on Lahore’s Charing Cross

Rupee back to winning ways, settles at 261.9 against US dollar

Pakistan may need debt adjustment despite IMF support: Barclays

India averse to discussing new Russia sanctions at G20

US judge rules 9/11 victims cannot seize Afghan central bank funds

Oil falls on fuel demand woes ahead of US Fed comments

IMF, not govt, responsible for stalled lending?

Govt decides not to shift Gwadar power plant to Thar

Staff-level pact with IMF anytime soon: MoS Aisha

Read more stories